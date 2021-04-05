Life in England has been a very emancipatory experience that cannot be turned back.





Mary Turner is a 34-year-old nurse. Lived in Edinburgh for 6 years in Waterford. She lives with her Scottish husband, daughter Eve, and the dog Romeo.

Living here in Edinburgh, I am very honored to be vaccinated against the coronavirus despite my childhood and maternity leave. As a nurse, I’m still technically a frontline employee, even if I’m not currently actively fighting Covid-19 in healthcare.

Scotland has offered NHS workers a 4% wage increase, and a fair wage increase feels like a great deal when it comes to a global pandemic that affects all of us. I will work again as a nurse in August with the NHS giving me an additional 3 months for protection from the 28th week of pregnancy and with 1 year maternity leave. I’ve been treated very well in all of this, and I love giving credits when due, so I really appreciate the amazing NHS.

Getting vaccinated creates motivational confidence. Knowing that the list of people waiting to be tested is endless, it becomes more important to focus than ever.

I am an endoscopy nurse and I feel as good as possible about returning to work. Getting vaccinated creates motivational confidence. Knowing that the list of people waiting to be tested is endless, it’s more important than ever to get stuck.

When not doing the obvious duties of a pregnant or nursing patient, I’m running with a club, walking a few miles with my dog, following a vegetarian/vegan lifestyle, cooking and baking for fun, and enjoying takeaway coffee with fresh air with friends. Social distancing with new mom friends.

Scotland is a country where people tell the truth whether you want to hear it or not, but most of them will give you a shirt if you can see you need it. I am really happy in Edinburgh and found that living in England is a very liberating experience. What I had to do temporarily for training purposes at first literally became my whole life. When I was in Ireland, I didn’t know where my life was going, I was confused and I wasn’t sure if everything would be okay for me.

Fortunately, my best year is happening now.

Our bonnie daughter, Eve, was born on the 14th of August last year during the pandemic and she is our sun and star. Eve Marie will be a Scottish Lash with an Irish heritage, but how much experience she will have in Ireland is up to me and her father. She is over 7 months old and knows her mom, dad, and grandmother Turner very well, the mother of her husband, but she has no idea about the existence of an Irish family.

I seem to have missed out on a huge amount of family support during pregnancy and early in giving birth to a small, vulnerable baby. But you have to start doing big girls pants

This made me feel very empty. Personally, I seem to have missed out on a ton of family support during pregnancy and early in giving birth to a small, vulnerable baby. I also say that I missed the daily pick-up coming to visit someone or drop things, or dare to indulge and miss being able to baby shower with family and friends. There is no compensation for these losses and there is no comeback. You just need to put on the big womens pants and start working. For Eve, I am sad that she has a very limited experience, no visits or hugs or memories of her Nana Boyle.

The pandemic feels like it’s gradually getting closer to this in nature as vaccines are released at a rapid pace and closures are slowly easing, creating more optimism and hope. Of course, all this is good, but what damage has already done to people’s relationships? How close can you be if you haven’t seen someone for years, even for a year? Too many people postpone meetings, reasons to celebrate, and visits, with or without an epidemic. The epidemic aggravated the situation. Find time, find money, go on a trip, try and be a yes person, as a good friend taught you.

