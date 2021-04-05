Ryan Raises $ 1.2 Million for Planned US Senate Bid | News, Sports, Jobs





With an announcement expected later this month regarding a Senate bid, U.S. Representative Tim Ryan reported raising more than $ 1.2 million in the first three months of this year.

That’s more than twice the money Ryan has ever raised in a quarter during his 18+ years in Congress. His previous best quarter was July through September 2020 in which he raised $ 586,146.

Several sources close to Ryan, D-Howland, say he will officially announce his candidacy for the US Senate later this month.

“Grassroots support for Tim Ryan continues to grow as the people of Ohio recognize a strong and genuine leader who fights every day to cut workers off on the deal,” said Dennis Willard, his spokesperson. campaign, in a prepared press release.

Of the contributions, 88% were less than $ 200, according to Ryan’s campaign.

Ryan tweeted Thursday: “This is not an exercise. $ 1.2 million raised in the first quarter, 88% of which from local donors. I am honored by this support. Let’s go !! “

He added: “If we are to win this fight to reduce working families to the deal, we have to keep the momentum going. Can I count on you? ”He included a link to contribute to his campaign.

Ryan only had $ 19,186.98 in his campaign account as of December 31. His campaign said Thursday that he currently had more than $ 1 million in it.

Compared to $ 1.2 million in the first quarter, Ryan raised $ 1,991,087.32 throughout his last campaign, which was a record for him. Ryan beat Republican Christina Hagan of Marlboro Township by 7.55% in her closest election during her congressional career. He was first elected in 2002.

Additionally, in the six-plus months Ryan ran for President in 2018, he raised $ 1,341,246.39, which was the second-less money among the 20-plus Democrats who sought the post.

The Ryan campaign is still working on the first quarter financial report. The report does not have to be filed before April 15 with the Federal Election Commission.

A successful candidate in the Ohio Senate race would likely need to raise at least $ 20 million, with that figure rising to $ 50 million.

In the 2018 gubernatorial race, Republican Mike DeWine raised $ 24 million to $ 19.5 million for Democrat Richard Cordray. DeWine won by 3.7%.

No Democrats have declared themselves for the Senate seat, with Ryan expected to be first.

Others who are considering doing so are Dr Amy Acton, former director of the Ohio Department of Health, as well as Ohio Minority Leader Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, and the county commissioner. from Franklin, Kevin Boyce, former state treasurer.

The 314 Action Fund, a Democratic political action committee that recruits candidates from science and technology backgrounds, recently said it would spend up to $ 5 million to support Acton in the primary.

On the Republican side, former Ohio Republican President Jane Timken and Josh Mandel, a former two-term state treasurer who unsuccessfully ran for the Senate in 2012, have announced their candidacies. A number of others – including U.S. Representative Bill Johnson, R-Marietta – are strongly considering offers.

The Timken campaign team includes a number of national Republican veterans with Ohio racing experience.

Mandel’s campaign said Thursday it had raised $ 1.3 million in the past seven weeks. He had $ 4.36 million in his federal campaign account as of Dec.31.

“It is clear that the people of Ohio are thirsty for a constitutional conservative, first American Trump warrior who has the backbone to stand up to the Washington, DC swamp,” he said.

Since U.S. Senator Rob Portman, R-Terrace Park, announced on January 25 that he would not seek re-election in 2022, Ryan has been working to succeed him and actively raise funds for his campaign.

It has previously received approvals from the International Brotherhood of Ohio Electrical Workers, SMART-TD National Freight Railroaders Union, Painters and Allied Trades Union, Ohio Professional Firefighters Association and the International Association of Sheet Metal Workers, Air, Railway and Transport Workers Union.

Ryan has also lined up a campaign staff.

Although his staff were not appointed until after Ryan’s Senate announcement, sources confirmed a previous Politico report that Dave Chase, who just led the re-election campaign for Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, will serve as campaign manager.

Left Hook, a leading Democratic corporation, will be Ryan’s media consultant. Left Hook recently hired Justin Barasky, an Ohio native who managed the 2018 re-election campaign of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, and is a former senior adviser to the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee.

Additionally, Kimberly Padilla, Brown’s former CFO who led Ryan’s fundraising in his last congressional election, will go on to campaign for the Senate.

A communications team is also expected to be hired, with Willard taking an advisory role. In addition, Michael Morley, Ryan’s campaign manager, will become the campaign’s senior advisor.

