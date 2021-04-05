The number of foreign landlords holding UK real estate hit the highest in five years.





If the latest figures highlighting the number of foreign landlords owning real estate in the UK are going to pass, Brexit hasn’t curbed investments in the UK real estate market.

According to the most recent data, this figure was the highest in five years, 184,000, with 154,000 foreign landlords, up 19% over five years,

Residential real estate market expert Ludlowthompson suggests that many foreign investors took advantage of the decline in the Sterling value between EU referendums and Brexit transactions to add their portfolios. Favorable exchange rates meant that foreign buyers could get more with their money and open the market to a wider pool of investors.

Despite tax changes, including a 2% stamp duty surcharge that increases the cost of offshore investors, UK real estate will remain attractive long-term investment prospects for investors in many offshore jurisdictions.

The UK real estate market has traditionally been resilient in times of economic uncertainty, and the structural shortage of real estate has led to relatively strong rental yields.

The number of buyers in Hong Kong for UK real estate has increased in recent years. This is expected to increase after the launch of a new visa for passport holders outside the UK to Hong Kong.

The reputation of British schools and universities has also helped the real estate market. Many foreign landlords who have purchased real estate have done so to provide accommodation for their children studying in the UK.

Overseas landlords benefited from stamp duty vacation, allowing buyers to save £15,000 on real estate up to £500,000. The public holiday will run until June 30th, after which stamp duty will be reintroduced on properties worth £250,000 and will apply to properties over £125,000 from September 30th. Overseas landlords benefited from vacation, but starting April 1, they will have to pay a 2% stamp duty surcharge on their real estate investments.

Stephen Ludlow, chairman of ludlowthompson, said, “The fear that Brexit could weaken UK real estate attractiveness among foreign investors is unfounded and the number of foreign landlords is at an all-time high.”

“Many Canny investors took advantage of Sterling’s temporary decline to buy real estate in the UK and benefited from rising property prices and a recovery in the British pound.”

“The investments of foreign landlords in UK purchased real estate ensured a steady flow of capital into the sector, which maintained a much higher quality of rental stocks than those of these investors.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos