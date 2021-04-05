UK announces new international travel rules





London (AFP)

The UK will make plans on Monday to resume international travel using the “traffic light” system as the country cautiously emerges from closure.

The announcement comes as the UK sets a tentative date for May 17th to resume overseas travel.

Downing Street said in a late Saturday statement that travel destinations will be ranked green, amber or red based on virus risk, the government will provide details on Monday.

Except for a few permitted reasons, travel abroad is currently prohibited. This has created enormous oppressed demand for summer vacation abroad.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “We are doing everything we can to make the resumption of our country as safe as possible.”

The government said the new system “will ensure that the UK’s vaccination progress is not at risk and will provide clear guidance to travelers.”

People heading to low-risk “green” countries will be screened for viruses before and after travel, the government said.

However, those who go to amber or red countries will have to self-isolate or quarantine later.

Currently, those arriving in the UK from abroad are required to self-isolate for 10 days.

British nationals arriving from the “red list” of prohibited high-risk countries face expensive quarantine in government-approved hotels.

The government urged people not to book summer vacations. It’s too early to predict which country will get green light.

The government announced that starting this month it will test the virus certification system, allowing a large number of people to attend public events such as soccer matches.

However, although backed by many tourism-dependent countries and airlines, it is not clear whether they will issue a “viral passport” for international travel, an idea that more than 70 British congressmen oppose.

The UK has already provided over 31 million first vaccinations and over 5 million secondary vaccinations.

This rollout is far ahead of popular holiday destinations like France.

This raised the public mood after more than 126,000 people died of the virus in the UK, the most fatality in Europe.

Beginning Thursday, people living in the UK are eligible for two free rapid virus screenings per week, a measure to curb the spread of the virus without symptoms.

This makes these tests much easier to access than they currently are. The government said Monday that “more cases will be detected, breaking the contagious chain and saving lives.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged people to accept the offer, saying, “It’s up to all of us to get tested regularly to get back to normal.”

The lateral flow test can be used at work, community sites, schools, and colleges. People can also order a test delivery.

AFP in 2021

