Bishop Dover for Race Report: Britain is not yet a model for another white country | British news





Britain is not yet a model for other white majority states in terms of racial equality, according to the church’s first black female bishop.

Bishop Rt Rev Rose Hudson-Wilkin Dover said he was concerned about the results of a government review of racism announced last week.

In response to last summer’s protests on black life, the Committee on Racial and Ethnic Disparities, appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, released a 258-page report.

‘It is madness to say we deny racism’

The report said Britain cannot be considered a “post-racial society” but “should be considered a model for other white majority countries.”

But Mr Hudson-Wilkin said Britain would be a model for a similar country only when blacks were customers of the restaurant rather than just cleaning and serving.

In an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, she said: “What I’ve been most concerned about with that report is about this broad issue that Britain can set an example for most of the other white people.

“No, that’s not yes. Is there anything right? Of course it is.

“But we’ll set an example when we enter a large facility or some facility, and we don’t see black people sweeping the floor and providing cleaning and food.

“I’ll find out by seeing black people sitting around every table above and below this land. When we see black people exerting leadership in all walks of life, we’ll be able to say that we can be England. Model. Country” he added.

The bishop said he thought there was a “serious problem” in the report if he found out that Britain is currently a model country for dealing with racial disparities.

The committee stated that Britain was no longer a country “the system was deliberately manipulated against minorities,” and its chairman said the authors found no evidence of institutional racism in the country.

The report says geography, family influence, socio-economic background, culture and religion all have a far greater impact on British life opportunities than racial discrimination.

And it criticizes the “confused” way in which the term “institutional racism” was applied, saying that this should not be used as a “universal” phrase for “micro-attack”, but only when deeply entrenched and systematic racism is demonstrated. .

Hudson-Wilkin said: “One of the dangers… when some of us have achieved and achieved a certain height, whatever that height is, we risk thinking that everything is good.

“It should never be mistaken for the fact that we’ve got something that we think is perfectly fine.”

