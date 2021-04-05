US STOCKS-Futures gains after robust monthly jobs report





* Up futures: Dow 0.63%, S&P 0.54%, Nasdaq 0.48%

April 5 (Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday, as investors returning from a long weekend applauded data showing the strongest job growth in seven months that could mark the start of the best annual economic growth in nearly four decades.

Futures following the Russell 2000 focused on the domestic market jumped about 1.5% as Friday’s report showed non-farm payrolls in the United States jumped by 916,000 jobs in March, well in March. over 647,000 predicted by a Reuters poll of economists.

Shares of U.S. banks, industrial and physical firms such as Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Boeing Co and Dow Inc, which are expected to benefit from an improving economy, have strengthened by around 1% each in trading. before marketing.

With swift vaccinations and additional government stimulus measures helping the S&P 500 and the Dow to reach all-time highs, investors will now look to move forward on a massive infrastructure plan and the next season of corporate earnings to have a overview of rally sustainability.

The Nasdaq is still about 5% below its all-time high in February after high-growth tech stocks were hit by a surge in bond yields.

Heavyweight Tesla Inc rose 7.6% after the world’s most valuable automaker posted record deliveries as strong demand for its electric cars offset the impact of a global chip shortage.

At 6:18 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 208 points, or 0.63%, S&P 500 E-minis, 21.5 points, or 0.54%, and Nasdaq E-minis 100, 63 , 75 points, or 0.48%.

Investors will get new insight into the health of the US economy in the form of an ISM survey of the service sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity. Data is due at 10 a.m. ET (2 p.m. GMT). (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

