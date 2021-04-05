London marathon organizers host COVID-19 testing event for UK government





The London Marathon Event (LME) will host Reunion 10K with the aim of the UK government to collect scientific data on hosting large-scale participation events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Held on April 24th and 25th, the event will be one of the pilots of the event study program and is planned in Hatfield Park, north of London.

It consists of three 10km races held over the weekend.

The format was designed in collaboration with the Digital, Media, Cultural and Sports Department (DCMS) and is designed to understand how large-scale participation events could go on as part of the UK roadmap, which was closed from 21 June.

LME plans to have 3,000 participants and a maximum of 3,000 spectators for each of the three races, all structured slightly differently for data purposes.

The organization hosts events in close collaboration with Public Health England, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Hatfield Park and other key stakeholders.

Races collect scientific data from participants, spectators, and staff that can be used to inform DCMS when planning a safe return for sports.

Everyone attending the event must undergo a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test before and after the event.

You will be asked if everyone has been vaccinated, but you do not have to be present.

Those who test positive before the event will not be able to participate and will be refunded if there is a fee.

“The government’s event research program is a very important step towards the safe return of the event, and the London Marathon event is dedicated to supporting the government through this project with fellow large-scale participating event organizers,” said Event Hugh Brasher. Director of LME.

“Thanks to everyone who helped prepare the Reunion 10K at Hatfield Park.”

Entries will start on April 8.

FA Cup finals set as one of the COVID-19 pilot events Getty Images

The UK government is known to be considering the introduction of a COVID-19 vaccination passport, which will limit the public from attending large events without being vaccinated.

While this does not restrict people from attending bars or restaurants or using public transport, it can prevent unvaccinated people from attending sporting events as well as nightclubs and theaters that make it difficult to keep social distancing.

In football, the FA Cup semi-final between Leicester City and Southampton could require vaccinations from attendees and could play the upcoming League Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur later this month.

These two matches and the FA Cup Final in May will also be set as a pilot event.

However, more than 70 legislators across the political spectrum opposing the introduction of vaccination passports have signed the pledge.

Those who signed the pledge were former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, and former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron.

The London Marathon’s massive participation event was canceled in 2020 due to a pandemic, but elite runners competed in a bubble environment in October.

Usually the race is held in April.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos