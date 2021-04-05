Coronavirus count: Global COVID-19 cases rise to 131.3 million, U.S. death toll exceeds 555,000





The global tally of coronavirus-transmitted diseases topped 131.3 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll topped 2.85 million. The United States continues to dominate the world in numbers of cases, with 30.7 million, or about a quarter of the global total, and deaths, with 555,001. The United States added at least 36,670 new cases on Sunday, according to a New York Times tracker, and at least 277 people have died, although those numbers are likely underreported given the reduction in staff in hospitals on weekends. The United States recorded an average of 64,019 cases per day last week, up 18% from the average of two weeks ago, as cases continue to rise despite the vaccination schedule, a trend according to experts is due to the reopening of states and the abandonment of movement restrictions and the global pandemic. tired. The United States is unlikely to face a “true” fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, but the country should wait a few more weeks before facilitating mitigation efforts, the former said on Sunday. Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Speaking to CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” Gottlieb acknowledged that young people were the source of new coronavirus outbreaks in many states, but vaccination efforts should prevent another devastating outbreak of the virus. Outside the United States, Brazil is second in the world with 12.9 million cases and also second with a death toll of 331,433. India is third in the world for cases with 12.6 million and fourth. for deaths with 165,101. Mexico is third for deaths with 204,147 people and 13th for cases with 2.3 million. The UK has 4.4 million cases and 127,078 deaths, the highest in Europe and the fifth in the world.

