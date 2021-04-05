S&P 500, Dow to all-time highs after strong jobs data





(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Dow Jones hit record highs on Monday as investors applauded strong jobs data and sought out a service sector report with signals that 2021 could see the best economic growth annual for nearly four decades.

FILE PHOTO: An American flag flies in front of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in New York, United States, March 29, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo

A March ISM survey is expected to show a jump in activity in the service sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity. Data is due at 10 a.m. ET (2 p.m. GMT).

The Russell 2000 domestically-focused small-cap index rose 0.6% as Friday’s report showed US non-farm payrolls jumped by 916,000 jobs in March, well above of 647,000 predicted by a Reuters poll of economists.

If you had said a year ago that we would be where we are now, no one would have believed you, said Thomas Hayes, president of Great Hill Capital LLC, New York.

On the one hand, you worry about a possible rise in (interest) rates sooner than promised. At the same time, we are beginning to understand that the earnings estimates may be too low.

Ten of S&P’s top 11 sectors advanced, led by consumer discretionary, industrials, financials and communications services. Energy plummeted, following a drop in oil prices as producers decided to increase production. [O/R]

With swift vaccinations and additional government stimulus measures helping the S&P 500 and the Dow to reach all-time highs, investors will now look to move forward on a massive infrastructure plan and the next season of corporate earnings to have a overview of rally sustainability.

The Nasdaq is still around 5% below its record high in February, as high-growth tech stocks tried to recover from a pullback after bond yields spiked.

At 9:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 303.10 points, or 0.91%, to 33,456.31, the S&P 500 was up 34.30 points, or 0.85%, to 4,054.17, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 110.71 points, or 0.82%, to 13,590.81.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will call for an overall minimum corporate tax rate on Monday in a speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, according to a report by the Axios news site.

Tesla Inc shares jumped 6% after the world’s most valuable automaker posted record deliveries. [nL4N2LY124]

GameStop Corps shares fell 13% after the video game retailer said it could sell up to $ 1 billion in shares as it capitalized on a dizzying rally in its shares this year on the back of a Reddit-driven retail frenzy.

Rising issues outnumbered declines by a 2.64-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.87-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P Index recorded 63 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 97 new highs and two new lows.

Report by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos