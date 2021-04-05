Black history’must be taught in all subjects in British schools’ | Race in education





Black history should be fully included in the curriculum of a British school and taught in all subjects, including math, geography, food technology, science, and music.

While increasing calls for decolonization of the curriculum focused on the history syllabus, the NASUWT union’s annual meeting said on Monday that all subjects should be covered and that their teachings should have black visibility.

Michelle Codrington-Rogers, Oxford’s citizenship teacher, who was NASUWT’s first black president, told members it wasn’t about black history, it was about the entire curriculum. She said that every subject is responsible for changing the story that black people have only a history of enslavement and colonization.

We built pyramids, developed modern numbers and built universities. Our ancestors were philosophers, scientists, military strategists, writers, writers, and activists.

We have a responsibility to embrace all our students, which starts with ensuring black visibility to our children and youth. Not just blacks, but all children. It is important to recognize that black history is all about our history.

As a result of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, the demand for decolonization of the school’s curriculum has accelerated over the past year. The government responded to the demand by saying that there is already flexibility and freedom within the curriculum to study black history.

Members who attended the virtual meeting overwhelmingly agreed to the consent. The conference believes that curriculum frameworks across the UK should reflect, respect and value the contributions of all communities that have contributed to building the UK.

The conference believes that black history is part of British history and should be fully included and taught throughout the curriculum. The conference argues that education should prepare all children and young people to understand and respect their and each other’s history, culture and traditions and to encourage critical thinking.

NASUWT will work with activists to press on a comprehensive curriculum framework and publish materials and resources on curriculum decolonization. The union will also work with teacher training providers to include anti-racist education.

Dr. Patrick Roach, Secretary General of NASUWT and Chair of TUC’s Anti-Racism Task Force, said: Education plays an important role in promoting shared history, equality, inclusion and respect in our country, and in teaching future generations in education. Against the historical injustice that continues to promote all forms of discrimination and extremism in our society today.

