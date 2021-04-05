In video, Biden thanks new American citizens for ‘choosing us’





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden thanks naturalized Americans for choosing us in his official video message to the country’s new citizens.

In the brief remarks, Biden refers to the courage of immigrants to the United States and his own heritage as a descendant of Irish immigrants. He also praises the contribution they will make to American society.

First of all, I want to thank you for choosing us and for believing that America is worthy of your aspirations, Biden says in the video, calling the United States this great nation of immigrants.

Courage is one thing you all have in common, Biden said in the video posted Monday. “The courage it takes to sacrifice yourself and make this journey. The courage to leave your homes, your lives, your loved ones, and come to a nation that is more than just a place but rather an idea. An idea where everyone is created equal and deserves to be treated equally.

Presidents typically record a message to be broadcast at the end of naturalization ceremonies, moments after new citizens have taken an oath of allegiance. Those procedures, however, have been cut short over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the video is among the items cut from the time. The White House and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services released the video publicly so that it can be viewed by new citizens and the public at home.

It’s a change of tone from former President Donald Trump, who posted a video later in his first year in office that echoed his campaign rhetoric on teaching American values ​​and heritage.

Biden says in his video that the new citizens have won “a new title equal to that of a US president.

The title of which I am most proud, Citizen, Citizen of the United States of America, he said.

The publication comes as Biden’s immigration program has largely been on hold since he sent a bill to Congress during his first week in office, as he moves to prioritize l help with COVID-19 and push for a $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan this summer. Biden has also been slower to act than activists wanted to lift the historically low Trump-era ceilings on refugee admissions for this year, despite promises to quickly increase them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

