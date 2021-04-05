Coronavirus Press Conference PM Statement: April 5, 2021





Hello, I hope that all of you will continue to enjoy your Easter vacation.

We know that this weekend, millions of people have been able to see their loved ones for the first time in months.

Thank you again for your patience.

Because it is now clear that this works.

And it’s your joint effort, our joint effort, that has given us an important time and space to immunize more than 31 million people.

And we are happy to be able to support overseas territories.

So Gibraltar became one of the first places in the world to provide vaccinations to the entire adult population.

And the end result of your efforts and vaccine launch is that you can confirm that you will move to phase 2 of the roadmap starting from Monday, April 12th today. Shops, gyms, zoos, holiday campgrounds, personal care resume hairdressers, of course beer gardens and all kinds of outdoor hospitality.

And on Monday the 12th I will go directly to the bar. Carefully, but irreversible, put a glass of beer on your lips.

It also increased the number of visitors to the nursing home from 1 to 2 so that residents can see more of their loved ones.

We believe this change is fully justified by the data.

This shows that, as Chris will briefly explain, it is meeting four tests to mitigate closures.

But you know we’ll say we can’t be satisfied.

You can see a wave of diseases plaguing other countries

And we have seen how this story goes.

It is not yet known how strong the vaccine shield is when cases start to increase.

And the reasons are as follows.

When it’s your turn, get the vaccine or get a second shot.

1 in 3 people infected with this virus will have no symptoms, so use the free NHS test even if you are not sick.

You can take this test at a pharmacy or at a local testing site.

You can also order from gov.uk and have it delivered to your home.

As part of the roadmap, we posted four reviews today on gov.uk, the safe return of major events, social distancing, the potential role of Covid qualification certification, and early thoughts on resuming travel abroad.

We set a roadmap and stuck with it.

And I would like to emphasize that there is nothing in the current data that makes us think we should deviate from that roadmap.

But be careful

By monitoring data at every step

And by following the rules: remembering hands, faces, space, fresh air-

Together we hope to make this roadmap to freedom irreversible.

