UK reports 26 COVID-19 deaths and 2,762 new infections

He said the UK had recorded 26 coronavirus deaths, according to official government statistics.

A total of 2,762 new people confirmed the positive test results reported on Easter Monday.

Last week, 24,455 confirmed positive test results were down 33.5% compared to the previous 7 days.

The number of Covid deaths officially recorded in the UK is now 126,862.

However, a separate figure published by the British statistical agency found that in the UK, more than 150,000 deaths were registered if Covid-19 was mentioned in the death certificate.

According to the British NHS, 15 people who tested positive for the coronavirus died in hospitals in the UK, bringing the total confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 86,422.

Patients were between the ages of 51 and 90 and all were aware of their underlying health conditions.

No recent deaths of coronavirus patients have been recorded in Scotland on day 3, as one of the places where cosmetologists reopened in the recent mitigation of closures includes hairdressers.

This is because people across the country enjoyed a sunny Easter weekend after the lockdown was eased.

Now people can meet up to 6 people from different families as long as they are outside.

The latest data came ahead of a Downing Street press conference where Boris Johnson is expected to announce further easing of the lockdown restrictions.

He is also expected to explain plans for a Covid accreditation scheme that can hold large gatherings.

Certificates show whether people have been vaccinated, recently tested negative, or have received antibodies from a previous infection to gain access to entertainment venues such as theaters, nightclubs, and stadiums.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the introduction of a vaccine passport would make people feel they are being forced to jab and worry that it would be counterproductive.

Labor lawmaker told BBC Radio 4s World At One: My concern is that if we want to increase our vaccination rates and be fair, we have less vaccination hesitation in this country and we are doing very well.

However, all the evidence has always suggested that if you want to maintain confidence in vaccinations, do not make it mandatory, do not force people to immunize them, encourage people, and convince people.

And my concern about what the government is proposing is that they are effectively compelling people to get vaccinated. And I think it will be counterproductive in the end.

