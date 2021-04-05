Walgreens does not follow U.S. guidelines for Pfizer vaccine spacing





The Walgreens system currently allows people to book their second dose appointment, but they can only do so the day before the appointment.

I’m not happy with it, said Ms DeTurris Poust. It gives me an extra week of not being protected so it means I have been worried about catching it from someone or giving it to someone for another week.

Some public health experts said they weren’t concerned that Walgreens had scheduled doses with a four-week interval.

It’s a difference of a week. Everyone will have to put it in context and its risk factors, but I think it’s a very reasonable approach from Walgreens, said Dr Katherine Poehling, a pediatrician at the Wake Forest School of Medicine who sits on the advisory board of the CDC which recommended that Pfizer doses be given approximately three weeks apart.

But other experts said they were troubled.

It is not the role of a private for-profit company to make public health decisions that should be determined by guidelines issued by a public health authority, said Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health law. at Georgetown University.

Dima Qato, a pharmacist and associate professor at the University of Southern California School of Pharmacy, said she was concerned about how the public perceive inconsistent messages about the spacing of doses of the same vaccine.

As we try to build confidence in this pandemic, I think it might push us back, Dr Qato said.

Walgreens is not the only vaccine supplier to administer a second vaccine later than recommended. Others in the country have been doing this for months, especially in the early days of the deployment, when vaccine supply was limited and sites had little idea what vaccines and how many doses they would receive in the following weeks, a said Tinglong Dai, who studies healthcare operations at Johns Hopkins University.

