US factory orders decline in February





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for U.S.-made goods fell in February, likely weighed down by unusually cold weather, although manufacturing remains strong as economic recovery gains strength amid improving backdrop of public health and massive fiscal stimulus.

FILE PHOTO: Line workers spot weld frame parts on the flex line at the Nissan Motor Co auto manufacturing plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, US August 23, 2018. REUTERS / William DeShazer / File Photo

The Commerce Department said Monday that factory orders fell 0.8% after rising 2.7% in January. Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting a 0.5% drop in factory orders in February. Orders were up 1.0% year over year.

Severe weather covered large parts of the country, including winter storms in Texas and other parts of the densely populated southern region, during the second half of February, disrupting consumer spending, production in factories, house building and sales.

But that’s the whole rearview mirror. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said last week that its national factory activity index jumped in March to its highest level since December 1983. The manufacturing sector, which accounts for 11.9% of the economy America, was supported by a shift in demand towards goods and services during the pandemic.

Job growth accelerated sharply in March, the government reported on Friday.

Economic growth is expected to take off this year, fueled by the White House’s massive $ 1.9 trillion relief program and the reopening of non-essential businesses as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Factory goods orders in February were dampened by lower demand for machinery, computers and electronics, as well as primary metals. But orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components have increased.

Unfilled factory orders rose 0.8% in February after gaining 0.2% in January, suggesting a rebound in demand in the coming months.

The Commerce Department also reported that orders for non-defense capital goods, excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of companies’ spending plans on equipment, fell 0.9%. in February instead of falling 0.8% as reported last month.

Shipments of basic capital goods, which are used to calculate business capital expenditure in the GDP report, fell 1.1%. They would have already fallen by 1.0% in February.

Business spending on equipment rose sharply for a second consecutive quarter in the fourth quarter, contributing to the economy’s 4.3% annualized growth rate during that period.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Edited by Chizu Nomiyama

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos