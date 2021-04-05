The cutback support would undermine the UK leadership of the G7 and Cop26 summits, the PM said | help





Boris Johnson has heard from former Minister Tory and members of the House of Representatives that pursuing a plan to cut British aid to one-third over two years could jeopardize Britain’s leadership at this year’s G7 and Cop26 climate summit.

Sir David Readington, the de facto Deputy Prime Minister of Teresa Mays, will say at a government agency meeting Tuesday on the G7: Sadly offer to lower UK promises to 0.7% [of gross national income] It will be harder to achieve the prime ministers’ ambitious goals for both the G7 and the climate summit.

Anthony Mangnall, an advisor to the British Foreign Office, William Hague and now a new inaugural member of the United Kingdom, has joined the warning of its impact on British leadership positions. The UK is the only G7 national cut aid, but we held the G7 summit in the UK in June.

Diplomatically, the Prime Minister should be able to put our allies on the table to start a world recovery, fight Covid, and stop climate collapse.

The government is rejecting a plan to cut aid from 0.7% of gross national income to 0.5% for commons votes, but the legal advice given to Tori lawmakers suggests that a decision that intentionally missed the goal is illegal and could be a potential target of justice. Suggests that there is. review.

The legitimacy of the Johnsons case was challenged by a legal opinion commissioned by the rebel Congressman Tory from former attorney Sir Garnier and former Chief of Justice McDonald’s.

There are no ten insurgents in the House of Representatives warning that they would not want judicial review in the post of high-ranking British chairman at the G7 summit in June.

Liz Sugg, who resigned as FCDO ministerial post in protest of the aid cut, warned. Lady Sugg said: Britain sets global standards as a force for good and defends a rules-based international system. Legal views like this run the risk of undermining our trust on the global arena the moment we have to conclude trade deals, negotiate statements, and agree on ambitious climate targets that are legally binding. Cutting our aid and foreign investment sends the message that the UK is withdrawing from the world as soon as we have to show strong leadership.

In addition, Conservative Congressman Neil Parish, chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Choice Committee, said the aid cuts risked a devastating blow to the Cop26 summit in November.

He said at the UN summit, the police president’s mission is to act as a credible person at the heart of the talks. Cuts for aid seriously undermine the confidence that climate-sensitive countries have in the presidency of Cop26. The U-turn on aid cuts will be of great help in regaining the desperately needed trust and solidarity between developing countries and President Cop26.

Ministers said the UK’s aid program would still be higher in terms of gross national income than the majority of the G7 countries and climate finance would be treated as a priority.

However, earlier this month, a government agency called UK Research and Innovation sent a letter to companies, higher education institutions and research institutions to inform companies, higher education institutions, and research institutions that cutting offshore development support would raise $120 million in funding in 2021-22.

One of the projects threatened by the cuts aims to strengthen the university’s role in solving climate problems.

The UK added South Africa to its list of non-G7 countries invited to the summit in June. India, South Korea and Australia have already been invited, but there were concerns that the lineup was beginning to give the impression of an anti-China diplomatic alliance.

