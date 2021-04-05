Daily US data as of April 5





The United States has administered an average of 3.1 million Covid-19 vaccines per day over the past seven days and reached a new record over the weekend with more than 4 million vaccines administered in a single day as vaccine manufacture accelerates and more and more mass vaccination sites are opened. Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser on Covid-19, told reporters on Monday.

“To date, nearly 1 in 3 Americans and over 40% of adults have at least one vaccine and almost one in 4 adults is now fully vaccinated,” Slavitt said.

He added that 75% of the elderly have now received at least one vaccine, and more than half are fully vaccinated.

Despite the progress, Slavitt urged Americans to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the virus by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and getting vaccinated when necessary.

“So we are going in the right direction,” he said, “but as you heard the president say, we are not there yet. The worst thing we can do now would be to take the progress. For victory.”

The daily coronavirus death toll in the United States is at its lowest in months as the country ramps up the pace of vaccine administration. At the same time, outbreaks in states like Michigan are stoking fears of another nationwide outbreak of Covid-19.

American vaccines administered

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a one-day record of 4.1 million vaccines given on Saturday, and more than 3 million vaccines have been reported for each of the past four days.

The seven-day average of shots administered in the United States is now just over 3 million per day.

United States share of vaccinated population

More than 165 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States, according to CDC data.

Almost a third of the population has received at least one dose and 18.5% of Americans are fully immunized.

Among those 65 and older, 75% have received at least one dose and 55% are fully immunized, according to the CDC.

Covid cases in the United States

About 63,280 new daily coronavirus cases are reported across the United States, according to a seven-day average of data tracked by Johns Hopkins University. The number of cases has risen again recently after months of steep decline from January highs.

This new growth in cases shows signs of leveling off following a low number of new cases reported on Sunday, but many states did not report data due to Easter. It will likely take a few days for the number of holiday weekend cases and deaths to be reported and collected, at which point the latest direction of the epidemic’s trend will become clearer.

Michigan, where average daily new cases are up 39% from a week ago, is experiencing the country’s most severe epidemic on a per capita basis. The state’s seven-day average of nearly 6,500 new cases per day is approaching levels seen during the winter push, when the number of cases peaked at an average of about 8,300 per day.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Monday that the most recent rise in Michigan and other states like Minnesota and Massachusetts is due to multiple causes. . The spread of variants of the virus, colder climates that make it harder to collect outdoors, the reopening of schools and increased mobility among residents are all contributing to the spread, Gottlieb said.

He does not expect these factors to fuel a nationwide surge in new cases.

“I don’t think this will be the start of a real fourth wave,” Gottlieb said. “I think these are going to be regionalized epidemics, and I hope we go beyond that by vaccinating more.”

Covid Deaths in the United States

The daily death toll from Covid in the United States is 797, based on a weekly average of Hopkins data. Although still high, this figure is at its lowest point since the end of October.

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a contributor to CNBC and is a member of the board of directors of Pfizer, genetic testing startup Tempus, health technology company Aetion Inc., and biotech company Illumina. He is also co-chair of the Healthy Sail Panel for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean.

