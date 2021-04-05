UK housing demand has accelerated so far in 2021.





In the first three months of this year, demand for UK homes rose 5.7% QoQ, according to an index released Monday by Get Agent, a UK real estate broker comparison website.

The Get Agents index measures demand based on the number of houses contracted or sold and the total number of properties in the market. In the UK, demand was 60% in the first quarter of 2021, but slightly over 54% by the end of 2020.

Colby Short, founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, said in a report that stamp duty vacations did not flood the UK real estate market, and that demand for home buyers increased further in the first quarter of this year. As the deadline approaches, this demand has weakened to some extent and is expected to increase further, at least over the second quarter of this year, as extensions are now in place.

In the UK, first announced last year, the UK’s stamp duty holiday, which defers a transfer tax of up to 500,000 (US$695,000), has been fully extended until June and will be reduced by the end of September, Prime Minister Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced. In March.

Bournemouth, on the UK’s south coast, saw the largest increase in demand, recording 20% ​​quarter-on-quarter growth in the first month of this year. Total demand was 38%.

Bournemouth remains one of the coldest places in demand right now, but we’re excited to learn that demand is starting to grow at the fastest rate of all UK cities as it eases until the end of the lockdown.

According to the report, Oxford and Newcastle had the second and third fastest growth in demand, up 10.7% and 8%, respectively, compared to the previous quarter. Oxford’s demand was 58.3% over the same period, and Newcastle’s demand was 55.5%.

Bristol had the highest overall demand in the first quarter, with 76% of properties already being offered or sold for contact, the index said. Scotlands Glasgow had 74% demand over the same period, followed by Sheffield (73%) and Leeds and Plymouth (71%).

London posted slow demand at around 46% in the first quarter, an increase of 2.6% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Short said in the report there is good news that demand is shaping across almost all boroughs, but London has also not returned to its former glory.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos