



Police looking for missing student Richard Okorogheye in London found the body of a man in Epping Forest in Essex.

Metropolitan police added that Essex troops were informed that the body had been found in a pond and efforts to confirm it were underway, and that criminals investigating the disappearance of the 19-year-old were notified.

Epping Forest’s search for Okoro Hey involving police dogs and divers entered the fifth day on Monday. Police officers searched ponds and lakes in 83,700 acres of woodland in northeast London.

Okoro Hay, who was studying computer science at Oxford Brooks University, has been invisible to his family since he left his home in Radbrook Grove in western London on March 22, without money or medication. He was seen taking the 23rd bus at 8:45 PM that day.

He took a taxi to Roton in Essex, and was spotted on a CCTV near Epping Forest early March 23rd. He wore a black suit with a white Adidas logo on his waist and had a black bag.

He suffers from sickle cell disease, and because of his condition, he has to take tablets daily and stay hydrated, which he has protected during the pandemic. His mother, Evidence Joel, said he left the house to receive blood transfusions regularly at the hospital.

On Saturday, the police contacted him and appealed to him to let him know that you were safe. His mother previously spoke of her frustration about the slow initial response of the police to his missing report.

Over the weekend, she told the Guardian that it was hell waiting for the news two weeks after he disappeared.

Met said the Okorogheyes family is being supported by an officer and that they are aware of progress.

