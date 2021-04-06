COVID-19: Upcoming Foreign Holiday Announce, PM Warns UK’Realistic’ | British news





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed a new traffic light system for overseas travel, but warned people that it is still too early for the government to allow vacation abroad.

According to the government’s normalization roadmap, overseas travel is banned as early as May 17th.

But at his recent Downing Street coronavirus briefing, Johnson said, “Obviously we hope we can go from May 17th. We’re hopeful…” But he went on to tell people to “be realistic” I said while warning. “We are not there yet.”

Here’s what he revealed and what he checked in the traffic light system and how it works.

Image: Could a summer vacation be on the card again?

When can I go on vacation?

UPDATE: “Considering the status of the pandemic and the progress of vaccination programs in other countries, we are not yet in a position to see if we can resume travel abroad that is not mandatory. [17 May]”.

The prime minister said more information will be available later this week.

When can the vacation be booked?

The government is advising people not to book vacations yet.

“For the time being, the government is advising people not to book summer vacation abroad until the situation becomes clear,” he said.

At a briefing, Boris Johnson said, “We are hopeful, but we don’t want to hand over the hostages to our property. We don’t want to see the virus re-import into this country.”

And he added: “We aren’t there yet… as soon as we get certain information… we’ll let you know where we are.”

How does the traffic light system work?

The traffic light system currently adds the country’s green and amber categories to the red list.

Countries on the green list do not need to be quarantined in the UK upon return, but must undergo COVID testing before departure and after return.

According to the government, the green list includes “countries that judge low risk based on, for example, vaccination, infection rates, prevalence of the strain of concern, and genome sequencing capabilities (or access to genome sequencing).” .

It is not clear what are the conditions for the country to be included in the amber list.

Image: Global Travel Taskforce reports later this week.

What countries can I travel to?

So far, details on which countries will be included in the green list have not yet been provided.

The government report said, “It is too early to say which countries will be on the green list when non-essential overseas travel resumes.

“These decisions will soon be driven by unpredictable data and evidence. It is now unpredictable. It establishes an initial assessment of which countries will fall into which categories before resuming non-essential overseas travel.

“After that, countries will move between the red, orange and green lists depending on the data.”

However, there is a red list of countries where non-UK and Irish citizens and residents are banned.

British and Irish citizens and residents must be quarantined for 10 days at government-approved hotels after returning from their respective countries.

Countries in the red list:

Angola Argentina Bolivia Botswana Brazil Burundi Cape Verde Chile Colombia Democratic Republic of the Congo Ecuador Swathini Ethiopia French Guiana Guyana Lesotho Malawi Mozambique Namibia Oman Panama Paraguay Peru Qatar Rwanda Seychelles U Emirates Somalia South Africa Suriname Tanzania United Arab Emirates

Countries to be added to the red list at 4am on Friday, April 9th:

Bangladesh Kenya Pakistan Philippines

What did other countries say?

Malta, which has a high vaccination rate, has announced that it will welcome British tourists from June 1.

To enter, you must present evidence of the entire vaccination process administered at least 10 days prior to the touchdown.

Malta continues from several other popular tourist destinations that have announced plans to reopen their borders in recent weeks.

Turkey will complete its review on April 15th, but expects to welcome UK vacationers without evidence of vaccines or negative tests as soon as leisure travel abroad is allowed.

Greece will require foreign tourists to be vaccinated, have a recent COVID-19 test negative or have coronavirus antibodies.

The Cypriot government said it would welcome British tourists from April 1 if the PCR test was negative. From May 1, it can be replaced by a certificate of vaccination.

However, vacation travel is banned by the UK government, and fines are imposed on anyone who violates the restrictions.

Image: Countries like Turkey said they want to welcome British tourists.

What do I need to do to travel?

To travel to the green list countries, you must be tested for negative coronavirus before leaving the UK and upon returning home.

However, vaccination can soon be another route to holidays, as well as agreements with other countries.

The government says it will use a’certification’ system supported by the NHS to show if someone has been fully vaccinated, has antibodies, or has been tested negative.

A government report said: “Vaccination programs could provide a more reliable route away from the need for these restrictions if they are sufficiently efficacious for all the strains of concern. This suggests that the role of COVID status certification is critical to this work. Means that.

“The current intent is that when overseas travel, which is not critical, will be resumed, the NHS solution will facilitate overseas travel that requires certification, and will enter into agreements with other countries and international organizations to establish mutual recognition of the certificate.”

When will I learn more about the vacation?

The Global Travel Taskforce, founded by the government last year, will release a report later this week detailing the traffic light system.

It is due to report to the Prime Minister on Monday, April 12.

Press conferences are usually given a week before the following restrictions are eased, so there may be more details starting May 10th.

At a Downing Street briefing on April 5, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government “will undertake what we think is reasonable before May 17,” after the Global Travel Taskforce reported the findings of the investigation. .

How has the travel industry reacted?

John Holland-Kaye, Chief Executive Officer of Heathrow Airport, said, “We want to provide the confidence to reunite families separated due to travel restrictions, and to give sun seekers the confidence to pre-book summer vacations and help businesses across the country. It’s disappointing to miss the opportunity to do it.” Their export ambitions have been put on hold by the epidemic. “

He added: “Now that a safe and scientifically supported process has been agreed upon, a clearer itinerary for a return to overseas travel is needed.”

Clive Wratten, Chief Executive Officer of the Business Travel Association’s trade organization, referred to Johnson’s briefing as “beyond disappointment.”

He added that the road to international travel and trade has “started once again”. “We are asking the government to have confidence in the roadmap, as reported by the Global Travel Task Force on April 12th. This is our last resort.”

And Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consulting firm PC Agency, said the industry “needs more certainty.”

He went on to say: “With hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk, the government cannot continue to overtake cans.

