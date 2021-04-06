



London Dam Sheryl Gillan, the longest female conservative congressman and former Wales secretary of state, died at the age of 68 after a long illness.

Gillan was first elected in 1992 to the positions of Chesham and Amersham in Buckinghamshire, Buckinghamshire, and before becoming known as an outspoken critic for the High Speed ​​2 Railroad Project (HS2), he received attention from the opposition and the government.

Conservative co-chair Amanda Milling said: “We are very grieving to announce Rt Hon Dame Cheryl Gillan DBE MP, who died on the weekend. Cheryl was sick for a while, but he fought the sickness with tremendous asceticism and grace.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the tribute on Twitter, describing Gilan as “the Chesham and Amersham people, the Conservatives and the great servants of the state.

He added: “Always full of wise advice and humor, she has been loved and will miss much in every way in the House of Representatives. I would like to express my sincere condolences to her family and friends.”

Gillan worked on the bench and cabinet in front of David Cameron’s shadow, but the Post was replaced by the pressure to go from Welsh to MP and continued to become one of Commons’ most vocal HS2 opponents.

She also served as co-chair of the influential 1922 Hundred Bench Conservative Assemblyman’s Committee when Theresa May faced an attempt to oust her as the leader.

Her death marks her second parliamentary by-election this year. Unlike races held at Hartlepool, Chesham is widely regarded as a safe and conservative seat.

