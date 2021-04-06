US calls on Russia to explain provocations on Ukrainian border | Joe Biden News





The US State Department says there are credible reports of Russian military movements on Ukraine’s eastern border.

The United States has asked Russia to explain recent provocations on the Ukrainian border, the US State Department said on Monday, after Russian troop expansion and movements sparked international concern last week. .

The department said reports of Russian movements on Ukraine’s eastern border, which have become the latest point of tension in the frigid U.S.-Russia relationship less than three months after the government took office. US President Joe Biden, were credible.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States would be concerned about any effort by Moscow to intimidate Ukraine, whether it happened on Russian territory or in Ukraine.

The ministry said it was ready to tackle the situation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of flexing muscles [File: Reuters]We have asked Russia for an explanation for these provocations, Price said.

But above all, what we have reported with our Ukrainian partners is a message of comfort.

The comments follow a phone call on Friday in which Biden reassured his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of his unwavering support for Ukraine’s confrontation with Russia-backed separatists holding parts of the eastern Donbass region. .

Russia denied on Monday that Russian military movements posed a threat to Ukraine and dismissed expansion fears while warning it would respond to new Ukrainian sanctions against Russian companies.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the recent escalation of Russian aggression and escalation in eastern Ukraine was something that was following closely behind.

Last week, the NATO alliance also expressed concern over what is said to be significant Russian military build-up on the Russian side of the border with eastern Ukraine.

For his part, Zelenskyy accused Russia of fueling tensions.

Muscle flexing in the form of military exercises and possible provocations along the border is a traditional Russian affair, the Ukrainian president said in a statement on April 1.

Ukraine, Western countries and NATO accuse Russia of sending troops and heavy weapons to support its proxies in the Donbass in 2014.

Moscow said it was only providing political and humanitarian support to separatist fighters in what it called an internal conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov played down last week’s military expansion, saying it did not threaten anyone and that Russia was taking steps to ensure the security of its own borders.

There is increased activity on the perimeter of Russia’s borders by NATO, other alliances, individual countries all require us to be vigilant, he said.

