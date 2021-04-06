Arts festivals extending across the UK





The Contemporary Art Festival is expanding in London and is held nationwide this summer from Isle of Skye to Wales

Art Night 2021 takes place at more than 10 locations across the UK, including Abergavenny Train Station, Eastbourne, Leeds and Cambridge, with a series of commissions going online.

For the first time this year, a festival titled Nothing Compares 2 U will be held for a month from June 18th to July 18th.

This includes a national billboard for Guerrilla Girls, the UK’s largest public commission, titled The Male Graze, which will explore historical and current bad behavior.

Isabel Lewis is inspired by Skye Credit: Joanna Seitz/Art Night/PA.

Appears in places including London, Eastbourne, Dundee, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Cardiff, Warwick, Swansea, and more.

Other characters featured in the festival include Turner Prize winner Mark Leckey and Barbados-Scotland artist Alberta Whittle.

Helen Nisbet, art director at Art Night 2021, said: Political and economic uncertainty and potential destruction of art.

The program was developed during the ongoing Brexit negotiations in the Conservative-led UK, with far-right politics rising globally.

The Art Night 2021 program was a moment of personal and collective self-determination and small challenges in our personal victory and survival tactics.

It’s all about how we continue and let us pass when the dominant economic, institutional, political and cultural structures oppose us or try to bring us down.

We owe our artists the time and attention they took to work in such uncertain and challenging situations.

In 2021, we are thrilled to present new works by outstanding artists to audiences across the country, cities, towns and even towns.

Philippines Nguyen and Ksenia Zemtsova

Alberta Whittle, commissioned to represent Scotland at the 59th Venice Biennale International Art Exhibition, will produce and release a new film’Holding the Line’ with a recorded performance at Somerset House, London, which will air at the end of the festival. . .

In addition, her film screening program will be produced at 32 Degrees East in Uganda at Abergavenny Train Station, in partnership with Wales Peak, and at KLA ART.

In Scotland, Isabel Lewis has developed a new Art Night committee. What can you learn about the love of moss? It is located on the Isle of Skye.

She is working with collaborators on the island to choreograph a series of guided walks that will come together at an event last hosted by a joint committee between Art Night and ATLAS Arts.

Other artists at the festival include Oona Doherty, Adham Faramawy, Mark Leckey, Sonya Dyer, Imran Perretta and Paul Purgas, Philomene Pirecki and OOMK.

Philippine Nguyen and Ksenia Zemtsova, co-founders of Art Night, said: In 2021, we were very pleased to see new works by outstanding artists to audiences across the country, cities, towns and even towns.

Art Night is supported by public funding from National Lottery through Arts Council England.

