7,800 Louisiana voters have left the GOP since the U.S. Capitol riot

BATON ROUGE, La. Party registration data from the Secretary of States’ office reveals that approximately 7,800 Louisiana voters have left the Republican Party since the attack on the Capitol on Jan.6.

Declines in registrations for the holiday were seen across the country. A New York Times report found that more than 100,000 Republicans quit the party in a number of states in the weeks following the U.S. Capitol riots, and voter registration figures in Louisiana reflect this trend. .

Tanner Magee, Louisiana House’s second Republican as a pro tempore speaker, cited the challenges that national politics creates for national officials.

I’m not sure there is anything I can do at the state level other than trying to be the best lawmaker I can be and do my best for the state of Louisiana, and I hope if you have people who are more state oriented. their thoughts, it might mean something to them, Magee said.

The Republican Party lost 5,503 registrants in January, 1,709 in February and 598 in March. The three-month loss came after more than 12 months of a steady increase in Republican registrations.

Democrats lost more than 8,000 voter registrations in Louisiana between January and April. But unlike the Republican Party, Democrats have suffered losses in most months of 2020 and 2021.

The recent drop in Republican registrations also stood out because the party has seen an increase of about 37% in registrations in Louisiana over the past 10 years, while Democratic registrations have fallen by about 12%.

The magnitude of the decline of 7,810 Republican Party registrations so far this year has not been seen in the months following other recent presidential election cycles. From January to March 2017, the Louisiana Republican Party won 2,206 registrants. In 2013, there was a decrease of 1,171 Republican registrations in the same months.

While the secretary of state’s office said it could not know whether those who opted out from either party registered with other parties, there has been a surge – more than 4000 people – among those who registered with third parties in January and February. The libertarian, independent and green parties are the three alternatives officially recognized in the state.

Increases and decreases for specific third parties are not available because the Secretary of State’s office does not track monthly changes in third party records.

Greg Rigamer, the head of New Orleans-based political consultancy BDPC, sees the decline in major party registrations as a statement about the parties, but not as a statement that will affect the election.

The drop is certainly a statement on party prospects, but the election is all about the numbers, and Republicans have made very significant gains over Democrats, he said, referring to changes in the latter. years. While the number of votes of other parties has also increased, their propensity to vote is lower than that of Republicans or Democrats.

The secretary of state’s office has confirmed that no major list updates, which could remove inactive voters from the lists, have taken place during the three months of registration losses.

Numerous rioters said they took to Capitol Hill to try to prevent Congress from certifying an election that former President Donald Trump contested.

Louisiana Republican Party leadership kept tabs on political unrest in DC Blake Miguez, the Republican political leader at Louisiana House, said both parties felt the ramifications of DC politics.

People are frustrated with the temperature of political discourse in Washington DC, and I think that’s why both parties have lost registered voters in the past two months, Miguez said. In Baton Rouge, Republicans will continue to work to help families and small businesses get back on their feet, regardless of their party registration.

