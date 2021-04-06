Drones that have invaded US warships still not identified, navy chief says





The drones that hovered around U.S. destroyers for hours off the California coast remain unidentified more than a year and a half after the episode, the senior Navy officer said.

Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, spoke about the July 2019 flights on Monday at a Defense Writers Group event in Washington. Gilday said the incident and other similar sightings were still being assessed.

When asked if the Navy identified the drones that were flying near US warships near the Channel Islands off Southern California, Gilday replied: No, we didn’t.

I am aware of these sightings, and as has been reported there have been other sightings by airmen in the air and by other ships not only from the United States but from other countries and of course other elements within the US joint force, Gilday said. .

These results have been collected and are still being analyzed, ”he said.

The admiral said there is a well-established process in place within the joint force to collect this data and route it to a separate repository for analysis.

Gilday appeared to be referring to a pending report requested by the Senate Intelligence Committee, which asked the Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the Defense Ministry, to provide a report by June 25 on the unexplained sightings aircraft and advanced drones documented by the military. The report is supposed to examine whether there are any foreign adversaries behind the unidentified plane.

When asked if the plane was alien, Gilday replied that he had no clue about it.

The thefts were first reported by The Drive website, based on flight logs and emails released as part of a Freedom of Information request. NBC News obtained the same documents.

Up to six drones flew around the warships at a time in often low visibility conditions for several days, with the drones flashing lights and prompting for safety measures on board.

The drones were able to stay in the air for 90 minutes or more, exceeding the capacity of commercially available drones.

According to the logbooks, the drones were also able to fly at the same speed as a destroyer traveling at 16 knots in low visibility conditions, which is defined as less than 1 nautical mile visibility.

The episode raised the possibility of a serious security breach.

The drone flights took place near San Clemente Island, which is home to sensitive military installations including a Navy SEAL training site, a ship-to-shore live fire range and an airfield.

The mysterious drone flights sparked immediate investigations by investigators and intelligence officers from the Navy and FBI, including a special agent from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the FBI Los Angeles field office and the director of the Maritime Intelligence Operations Center within 3rd Fleet, according to emails obtained by NBC News.

The emails made it clear that the matter was attracting high-level attention, right down to the office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos