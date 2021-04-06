UK Star Count Shows Light Pollution Reduction Below Closure | Environment





The number of stars visible over the UK has increased annually this year, indicating a decline in light pollution upon closure.

CPRE, a rural charity, reported that 51% of those who participated in the civic science count last February scored 10 stars or less in the Orion constellation, indicating severe light pollution. During the same period in 2020, 61% of the counts registered 10 or fewer stars before the first lockdown.

More than 30 stars representing a really dark sky appeared to 5% of participants, the highest number since 2013.

Crispin Truman, CPRE’s CEO, was pleased to see the decline in severe light pollution in the UK. Since nighttime habits have changed, this is most likely an unintended positive result of closure. We hope we can catch some of these achievements when we get out of the blockade.

The results recorded on the interactive map were presented during International Dark Sky Week, which aims to raise awareness of the effects of light pollution. Human planetary lighting is increasing in range and intensity by about 2% per year, light pollution is associated with a decline in insects, especially moths, and changes the behavior of many other animal species as well.

Truman said: Looking up at the starry night sky is a magical sight and believes that everyone should be able to experience wherever they live. And the good thing is that light pollution is one of the most easily reversible types of pollution by ensuring that well-designed lighting is only used when and where it is needed, and it has strong national and local government policies.

Ruskin Hartley, Managing Director of the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA), said: We believe that solving light pollution problems begins with knowing that problems exist. For many, joining the Star Count during the blockade may be the first encounter with a dark night sky in a long time.

CPRE and IDA are trying to protect dark skies and reduce light pollution through a policy of turning off lights when office buildings are empty and increasing the use of LED lights that only illuminate where we walk.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos