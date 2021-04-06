Kenya Airways suspends all flights to the UK





Kenya Airways has suspended all flights to the UK from April 9. This decision came after Britain added Kenya to the country’s “red list”, banning most travelers from flying and requiring hotel quarantine. The airline expects high traffic due to the ban and plans to operate additional services over the next three days.

Kenya Airways will not be flying for at least a few weeks to London Heathrow after April 9th.

According to CGTN Africa, Kenya Airways will suspend all passenger flights to and from the UK starting April 9. This date coincides with when the UK adds Kenya to its “red list” of countries with very limited travel.

However, the decision to ban non-lower frequency flights came after the Kenyan government intervened. Kenya has retaliated against the UK travel ban by blocking all flights to the UK and adding new restrictions for UK travelers.

The Kenyan government has criticized Britain's decision to add the country to the red list.

The reduction in flights will affect passengers in the future. Due to UK travel bans, British and Irish citizens are allowed to travel to the UK after 4am on April 9th ​​with resident citizens.

Those who meet this criterion must stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel for 10 days and return two negative tests to leave. Failure to complete or violate the quarantine may result in the traveler being jailed.

Flight cancellation

The Kenyan government has criticized the UK entirely for its travel ban and accused it of lack of communication. However, the decision to reduce flights will make the trip even more uncomfortable for Kenyan citizens and the few who can travel to the UK. What’s more, the decline in flights will hit Kenya Airways, which has recently reported massive losses.

To prepare for a travel ban, Kenya Airways is reported to be adding two more services to the UK on April 7th and 8th. This service will help travelers enter the UK or return home to find flights as seats shrink and prices rise. However, it is very likely that demand will outpace supply during travel bans.

Ticket prices between Kenya and the UK soared in anticipation of a ban, urging Kenya Airways to add more flights.

Direct prices to the UK have already skyrocketed after the news of the ban. One-way tickets from Nairobi to London Heathrow are currently $4,300 at the time of writing and are only available in Business Class. Connecting flights are still cheap, but prices may increase in the next few hours or days.

KQ’s tough year

Kenya Airways was caught in a crossover over a fierce debate between Britain and Kenya. However, the airline is already solving some problems in its territory. The airline recently reported a loss of $330 million in 2020, the worst ever. The airline is also stuck in disputes with pilots over wage cuts and wages withheld.

The ban on British flights will hurt given that Kenya Airways is one of the airline’s most lucrative airlines. However, both freight service and the rapid return of the red list in the future will be the airline’s top priorities.

