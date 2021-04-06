‘Couple of the Years’ before Britain returns to normal, former Chief Scientific Advisor





The UK government’s former chief scientific adviser said it would take’a few years’ for Britain to fully return to normal following the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

And Professor Mark Walport told the BBC Breakfast that very good progress is being made on the roadmap, but a third wave is possible if the brakes are fully released.

When asked about social distancing and how long face masks can be a part of people’s lives, he said: We’ve had the flu for years and unfortunately have to live with the coronavirus, but we know our relationship with him will change over time. In the sense that more humans will be immune

He said the flu can kill up to 20,000 people in bad years, and unfortunately this is another infection that kills especially more vulnerable older people.

I think I will have to live with some degree of social restraint at least all year round, and I’ll get more and more normal next year and return to full normal in a few years.

He said the problem with international travel is that we need to curb the import of some strains that can resist the vaccine, which is very important.

We couldn’t completely stop them, and in fact we know that there are very few South African variants here. But nevertheless, we need to give the vaccine as long as possible so that it can adapt. That way, when future variants appear, they will be able to cope and new variants will continue to appear around the world.

Regarding the roadmap, he said: It’s clear that you’re making good progress along the roadmap, and it’s totally appropriate that the first set of limits has been relaxed so it’s actually very reasonable.

But it was a long way to fully release the brakes. The vaccine launch is going tremendously well. It’s very good news that the death toll is declining considerably sharply, but if you look at the channel, you can see that France currently has over 39,000 new cases per day. So, the virus is still around. It is clear that after we release all the brakes, the risk of further infection is very high.

He said that when June comes the numbers will really matter here.

He added: This is data driven and is a prediction as it is data not full date

What Spi-M modeling has shown is that even with a pretty effective vaccine, it’s not perfect, not everyone will be vaccinated, and there are still many people who don’t get immunized by June and potentially create an environment for others. wave.

“It’s likely to be different from the first one because we know that the vaccine is very effective in getting people out of the hospital and preventing death, so it’s important to really focus on what the data at the time actually shows.

Regarding the vaccine passport issue, Professor Mark Walport told the BBC Breakfast: The concept of a vaccine passport is not really new.

There are several countries that require you to provide a certificate of vaccination against yellow fever in your passport.

So there is nothing new here, and no country will be making a decision on vaccine certification for overseas travel.

As for how to manage a single event here, people can be gathered at a fairly high density in an indoor environment, and they can sit for long periods of time. If you are actually infected, it will reduce your exposure to others.

So it kind of makes sense. But then I have a question of how to logistically implement that it’s very complicated, so if you’re talking about a small event with 20 or 30 people it can be very overwhelming.

But it’s all about reducing exposure. Personally, I think there are three things you can use as the day passes if you want to perform at a specific event or indoor auditorium.

If you want to get as close to normal as possible by June, you still need to be aware that this virus exists.

