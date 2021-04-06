COVID-19: UK-made Valneva Coronavirus Vaccine Causes’Strong Immune Response’ in Early Experiments Matt Hancock | British news





Testing of a new COVID vaccine in the UK has so far been shown to cause a “strong immune response.” Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

The Valneva COVID-19 vaccine is being developed in Livingston, Scotland, and data from an initial phase 1/2 study involving 153 people showed promising results for the jab, paving the way for phase 3 clinical trials.

Vaccines are safe, generally well tolerated, and have no safety issues identified by an independent data safety monitoring committee.

The company revealed that the vaccine has shown to be “very immunogenic, with over 90% of all study participants developing significant levels of antibodies” against the COVID virus spike protein.

The vaccine also induces a T-cell response, allowing the body to fight off the virus and play a role in long-lasting immunity.

Hancock said: “The UK government has funded these clinical trials and it’s fantastic to see Valneva’s vaccine generate a strong immune response.”

“This vaccine, made onshore in Livingston, Scotland, will bring yet another vitality to the life sciences in the UK, and will play an important role in protecting our communities when approved.

“We look forward to the results of our upcoming Phase 3 exam.”

Image: Valneva is a French biotech company with manufacturing plants in Scotland, Sweden and Austria.

The UK’s vaccination program accelerated after Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Kate Bingham as head of the government’s vaccine task force.

The group helped the government secure consensus to secure access to Oxford-AstraZeneca and six vaccines including Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi and Novavax, as well as Pfizer vaccines made with those from BioNTech and Moderna, which include: It paved the way for vaccine innovation. This was seen in Valneva.

Valneva is a French biotechnology company with manufacturing plants in Livingston, Solna, Sweden and Vienna, Austria.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said, “These results are very promising and provide new hope that a vaccine that uses the whole inactivated virus can provide strong protection against its strains.”

He said if the results of the Phase 3 clinical trial were positive and the vaccine met “strong safety standards”, it would be “another powerful weapon to beat this epidemic.”

Clive Dix, chairman of the Vaccines Taskforce, said: “This is a great result for Valneva, especially the antibody and cellular responses produced and a small number of side effects. This to date has shown a good level of immune response among participants. It is.”

