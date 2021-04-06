British and German AlixPartners collaborate on a car deal





Arlington Industries Group’s thermal management division was separated from its parent company in a transaction backed by private equity group Cartesian Capital to acquire companies in the UK and Germany.

The launch of the newly formed group of thermal management solutions aims to capitalize on global growth opportunities in the electric vehicle sector. Thermal Management Solutions Group provides powertrain thermal management systems and solutions to players in the automotive industry.

The three global thermostat brands linked to Arlington’s former thermal management department are Dauphinoise Thomson, Magal and Wahler. The company’s CEO Mark Franckel said, “The thermal management solution is a commercially powerful company that is far more powerful than the sum of its individual components.

Headquartered in the UK, Thermal Management Solutions Group employs more than 800 people in six locations: UK, Germany, USA, France, Brazil and China.

“We have the people, expertise, technology and global presence to provide thermal management solutions to help automotive customers innovate their engine products and meet the demand for lighter, more fuel efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles.” Explains. Vice President of Thermal Management Solutions Group.

The complex deal was supported by a consultant at AlixPartners, who advised Arlington Industries Group and Cartesian Capital’s management team on the financing and acquisition trio. AlixPartners’ cross-border trading team was led by Graeme Smith, Azeem Ahmed, Ian Darke (UK) and Heiko Logisch (Germany).

According to Strategy &’s recent analysis, Covid-19 is accelerating the transition to electric driving in Europe as new consumer demands emerge. According to Arthur D. Little, this will unfold on more than 40 million electric vehicles by 2030. The prerequisite is that the continent’s EV charging network can keep pace with the increasing number of vehicles.

In other deals in the automotive sector, OC&C Strategic Consultants provided strategic support and commercial due diligence to Auto1’s public offering in Germany earlier this year.

