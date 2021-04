Is this the form of’freedom’?

Johnson told people not to book summer vacation abroad because the reopening of the border could be delayed until after the planned break on May 17th.

“It’s too early to know what’s possible,” his review of global travel said. The current travel ban will be replaced by a traffic light system that abolishes the house’s quarantine for “green” countries.

These are most likely places to be on the “green” list, and you can see 15 countries that accept vaccine passports this summer.

Secret restaurant serving caviar and champagne

Prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation after unmasked guests enjoying a secret champagne meal at a Parisian luxury restaurant, apparently violating the Covid blockade rules, according to secret French TV reports. Famous chef Pierre-Jean Chalenon, one of the alleged organizers, said there were a certain number of French ministers among the guests. Later he argued that what he claimed was “joking.” French restaurants have been closed since October and won’t be reopening anytime soon as France is going through a third wave. However, a hidden camera report revealed what appears to be a secret restaurant.

Drinking after closure: a reasonable drinking plan

A new report shows that the number of people seeking help out of alcohol abuse has doubled since the pandemic began. Melanie Sims wrote that she was one of those who had problems with closure. Are you worried about your own drinking? Whether you’re suddenly drunk or trying to cut down on your alcohol intake, these tips will help you keep track of when you start socializing again.

At a Glance: Coronavirus Morning Briefing Also in the News: Another Headline of the Day

Royals | The Duchess of Sussex is not obligated to become a full-time member of the family when the queen marries Prince Harry and can continue acting, the royal biographer argues. The Duchess made a series of claims last month in a blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey. However, Andrew Morton did not prevent the Duchess from pursuing her own career or personal life, and said her Majesty gave Sussexes a variety of paths to choose from within the family.

World: Netanyahu struggling on two fronts

Benjamin Netanyahu’s political career seemed to have led him to appear in court on corruption charges and his negotiations to form a new government were heading for failure. See more prominent world photo galleries.

