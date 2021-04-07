New 20 Million Fund To Grow UK Life Sciences Manufacturing Opens For Applications





The application for a new 20 million fund to support the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and MedTech in the UK fund promotes proposals for life science manufacturing in the UK, and creates economic opportunities and highly skilled jobs nationwide to better the government. Supports ambitions for reconstruction. Ensure the elasticity of the UK supply chain

The Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics Manufacturing Innovation Fund, announced by the Prime Minister in November and starting applications today, is designed to increase the country’s ability to respond to future epidemics and to keep UK companies ahead of their global competitors.

Already with two-thirds of life sciences manufacturing jobs in London and the southeast, this new 20 million fund will open up economic and investment opportunities for manufacturers across the UK, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to improve domestic supply chains. Protect and create hundreds of highly skilled manufacturing jobs.

The UK has one of the strongest and most productive health and life sciences industries worldwide, with sales of 80 billion, supporting 256,000 jobs, and based on a strong research environment and a high-quality science base.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said:

This 20 million investment will leverage the best in UK manufacturing and fund state-of-the-art medical technology to protect the British public after 2021.

This will not only strengthen the already strong vaccines and pharmaceuticals portfolio, but will also support top-quality local jobs across the UK and put the UK in a strong position to continue responding to the most pressing global challenges of our time.

Life Sciences Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

Our life sciences sector is leading the world, and the amazing response to COVID-19 reminds us that it is very important in the UK.

I’m excited to see this fund open for application, and as companies recover better from the epidemic, I’ll encourage them to expand their operations and take full advantage of the opportunities to create good jobs.

The epidemic has shown the importance of having a strong domestic pharmaceutical and diagnostic manufacturing industry. This new fund was created to build and strengthen the UK’s capabilities and encourages companies to deploy new technologies, build new factories, and take advantage of new advancements including bioprocessing, data and green manufacturing processes.

To date, the UK government has invested more than 300 million in successful vaccine manufacturing, and through the work of the Vaccine Taskforce, established in April 2020, facilities across the UK are speeding up to deliver some of the world’s most promising vaccines to date. It is the largest vaccination program in the history of NHS.

Today’s announcement brings the UK government to strengthen its safe and resilient manufacturing capacity in the UK to ensure universal and equitable access to safe, effective and affordable vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for current and future pandemics and leveraging world-leading genomics expertise. Make up part of the plan.

Note to editors

Find more information about the fund and how to apply.

