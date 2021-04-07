Almost half of new viral infections in the United States occur in just 5 states





(AP) – Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states, a situation that puts pressure on the federal government to consider changing the way it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots.

New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey together reported 44% of countries’ new COVID-19 infections, or nearly 197,500 new cases, in the last available seven-day period, according to public health agency data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The total number of US infections in the same week was over 452,000.

The high concentration of new cases in states that represent 22% of the US population has prompted some experts and elected officials to ask President Joe Bidens’ administration to send additional doses of the vaccine to these locations. So far, the White House has shown no signs of changing its policy of distributing vaccine doses among states based on population.

Sending extra doses to places where the number of infections is increasing makes sense, said Dr. Elvin H. Geng, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Washington. But it’s also complicated. States that are more successful in controlling the virus may see fewer vaccines as a result.

You wouldn’t want to keep these people waiting because they are doing better, Geng said. On the other hand, it only makes sense to send vaccines where cases are increasing.

The spike in cases was especially pronounced in Michigan, where the seven-day average of daily new infections reached 6,719 cases on Sunday, more than double what it was two weeks earlier. Only New York has reported higher numbers of cases. And California and Texas, which have much larger populations than Michigan, report less than half of their number of daily infections.

Although Michigan has seen the highest rate of new infections in the past two weeks, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she has no plans to tighten the restrictions. She blamed the rise of the virus on pandemic fatigue, which gets people moving more, as well as more contagious variants.

Taking a step back wasn’t going to solve the problem, Whitmer said as she received her first shot Tuesday at Ford Field in Detroit, home of the NFL Lions. What we need to do is really step on the pedal to vaccines and get people to wear masks, keep their social distances and wash their hands.

Whitmer was vaccinated the day after Michigan expanded eligibility to all 16 and over. She asked the White House last week on a conference call with governors if she was considering sending additional vaccines to states struggling with virus outbreaks. He was told that all options were on the table.

In New York, vaccination appointments are always difficult to obtain. Mayor Bill de Blasio publicly harangued the federal government over the need for a greater vaccine allocation almost daily, a refrain he repeated when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

We still need sourcing, sourcing, sourcing, de Blasio said, before adding, but things are really improving.

At the state level, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not publicly called for an increase in the allocation of vaccines to New York, even as cases have increased in recent weeks and the number of people hospitalized has reached a record high. tray.

In New Jersey, where the seven-day moving average of daily new infections has increased over the past two weeks from 4,050 daily cases to 4,250, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said he was constantly speaking in the White House about demand for coronavirus vaccine. , although he stopped saying he was pushing for more vaccines due to the states’ high infection rate.

Vaccine shipments to New Jersey increased 12% last week, Murphy said on Monday, although he questioned whether that was enough.

We’re constantly watching, okay we know the rise is increasing, but are we increasing at the rate we should be, especially given the number of cases we have? Said Murphy.

New virus variants are clearly one of the drivers of the increase, said Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, director of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco. If the increase in cases cannot be suppressed, more people will fall ill and die, she said, and lead to an increase in other parts of the country.

More vaccines need to be where the virus is, Bibbins-Domingo said, adding that people should overcome the scarcity frame of mind that makes them think that the vaccine’s skyrocketing in one place will hurt people. elsewhere.

In Florida, relaxed protective measures during a busy spring break likely helped spread variants of the virus, said University of South Florida epidemiologist Jason Salemi. The states’ seven-day daily average new infections exceeded 5,400, a 20% increase in the past two weeks.

While many new infections appear to affect young people, Salemi said he was concerned about the elderly in Florida. About 78% of residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but about 1 million others have still not received a vaccine.

We apparently have the supply, said Salemi. Are these people not planning to be vaccinated?

Discussions of sending additional vaccines to certain states come at a time when the number of daily infections in the United States has declined significantly from a peak in January after the holiday season. However, the seven-day daily average of infections has been slowly increasing since mid-March.

The five states with the most infections stand out. As of Tuesday, 31 US states were reporting seven-day averages of less than 1,000 new daily cases.

White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said on Tuesday that more than 28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine would be delivered to states this week. This allocation will bring the US total to more than 90 million doses distributed over the past three weeks.

The news came as Biden announced that more than 150 million coronavirus vaccines had been administered since taking office and that all adults would be eligible to receive a vaccine by April 19.

About 40% of American adults have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 23% of American adults have been fully immunized, including more than half of Americans 65 and older.

Geng said the nation should take a step back and take it slow. Even a few more weeks of Americans sticking to social distancing and other precautions could make a huge difference.

The take-home message here is, let’s not jump the gun, Geng said. There is light at the end of the tunnel. We all see it there. And we will get there. Slow and steady.

___

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia. Smith reported from Providence, Rhode Island. Associated Press editors Darlene Superville in Washington, David Eggert in Lansing, Michigan, Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami, and Michael Catalini in Trenton, New Jersey, also contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

