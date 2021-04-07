Moderna vaccine launches UK in Wales





The Modena vaccine will be distributed to residents of Western Wales in the UK starting on Wednesday, the Welsh government announced.

The UK government has ordered 17 million doses of modder or vaccine to be administered for the third time in the UK since its launch in December last year. The vaccine was first approved in January by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products Regulatory Authority, a drug regulatory body.

This announcement is a growing concern over the possible link between the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare blood clot.

“We are excited to be able to start the UK launch of modders or vaccines in western Wales today,” said health secretary Matt Hancock. “The UK government has secured the vaccine on behalf of the whole country, and the vaccine program has shown our country to do its best to cooperate.”

Early on Tuesday, Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the Moderna vaccine will be “distributed” across the UK around the third week of April, with higher volumes expected in May.

The Minister of Health has urged the public to remain convinced of the release that about three out of five adults have now been vaccinated with at least one dose across the UK, adding: Jab.”

The University of Oxford on Tuesday announced that it would stop testing the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in children between the ages of 6 and 17 as MHRA continues to investigate possible associations between jabs and blood clotting in adult patients.

recommendation

The MHRA stressed that in recent weeks, cases of blood clotting after vaccination are rare, and the benefits outweigh the risks.

Regulators said last week that only 30 people had a rare blood clot, while in the UK they had given a dose of AstraZeneca over 18m.

European countries, including France and Germany, advised young citizens that it was not a jab. Earlier this week, there were reports that MHRA was looking for a way to provide an alternative jab to younger patients in the UK, especially those under the age of 30.

But June Raine, CEO of MHRA, added in a statement Monday that it is “in progress,” and “there has not been a decision on regulatory action yet.”

The MHRA and European Regulatory Agency, the European Medicines Agency, are expected to summarize the new risk assessment this week. The two previously argued that there was no definitive link between the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots.

In a speech on Tuesday afternoon, Boris Johnson signaled that the government will follow the matter closely and lead it under MHRA’s guidelines.

“The best thing people need to do with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is to look at the independent regulators MHRA says. That’s why we have them and that’s why they are independent,” the Prime Minister said when he visited the AstraZeneca plant.

More than 31 million people across the UK have been vaccinated with the first jab, and the government is now aiming to give all adults the first dose by the end of July.

But on Tuesday evening, a member of the Joint Vaccinations and Vaccinations Committee argued that the government could consider “slow” the vaccination rollout in light of the investigation surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Speaking with personal abilities, Maggie Were Mouse told the Telegraph newspaper: “We are not here to blindly follow goals or deadlines. We will do what is needed for the British public.”

