Biden’s job plan will help US compete with China in electric vehicle race





The Biden administration’s infrastructure and jobs plan includes major investments in clean energy and efforts to tackle climate change, including more than $ 170 billion to boost the country’s electric vehicle market . Representative Dan Kildee (D., Michigan) says the plan will strengthen the US economy and boost auto manufacturing in Michigan.

“It’s not just good climate policy. In this case, it positions us to own our own manufacturing future,” Kildee said in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live.

“A big concern we’ve had in the automotive world is that the transition to electrification could take place without the United States being a major manufacturer. Half of the electric vehicles are not produced here, they are produced in China, ”Kildee said. “If we don’t act now, to try to scale ourselves and bring those unit prices down by reaching scale, someone else will fill that void,” he added.

President Biden wants to install 500,000 EV chargers across the country by 2030. His plan also includes rebates and tax incentives to encourage people to buy electric vehicles made in the United States and it includes cash. to help US manufacturers retool factories and strengthen national supply chains.

“I think this is where automakers, unions, consumers and environmentalists are all on the same page: structuring credit so that we can bring the prices of these vehicles down to a level where incomes means can buy an electric vehicle using the incentives. that we’ve put in place, ”Kildee said. “It’s good for consumers, good for workers.”

Avoiding the “ worst case scenario ” for American workers

Ford Motor assembly worker Jeff Danes uses an ergonomic arm to demonstrate how the Ford Focus electric vehicle battery charger will be installed when the Electric Focus goes into production at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, on December 14, 2011. REUTERS / Rebecca Cook

The administration wants $ 16 billion to plug oil and gas wells and clean up abandoned mines, saying the program will help provide jobs for fossil fuel workers. It also has billions of dollars for workforce development and training.

The story continues

Some Republicans have criticized the Biden administration and climate advocates for not doing enough to help workers in the fossil fuel industries who could face job losses and pay cuts as the country heads for clean energy. Union leaders have also expressed concern that new jobs will not pay as much as jobs in the fossil fuel industries.

“The reason we were able to build the middle class around the manufacturing industry is that we had unions that could negotiate fair wages. So we need to strengthen that as we move into this new sector of the economy, ”Kildee said.

“If we don’t move aggressively towards more sustainable sources of energy, not only will we lose these old economy jobs, we won’t own the new ones and this is the worst case scenario for American workers,” he said. he added.

Flint water crisis is a ‘warning to the rest of the country’

Biden’s infrastructure plan calls for more than $ 100 billion to improve water infrastructure, including $ 45 billion to replace lead pipes and utility lines across the country. Kildee, whose district includes Flint, Michigan, said the water crisis in Flint should serve as a warning to the rest of the country. Kildee told Yahoo Finance that the cost of the lawsuits and resolving the water issues would ultimately total more than $ 1 billion.

“The cost of failure is so much greater than the price of a good deed,” Kildee said. “Forty-five billion dollars in this plan to replace lead service lines across the country will not only save on lead exposure and the impact it has on the brains of developing children,” but will also save us a huge financial expense downstream. good example of why investing in infrastructure pays us 10 times. ”

Husband Copeny, 8, of Flint, Michigan, waits in line to enter a courtroom where Michigan Governor Rick Snyder (right) and EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy will testify before a hearing House oversight and government reform review on “The Federal Administration’s Review of the Safe Drinking Water Act in Flint, Michigan, Part III” on Capitol Hill in Washington in this March 17, 2016, photo archive REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque / Files

So far, Republicans have largely rejected Biden’s infrastructure and jobs proposal. The GOP blasted tax hikes, climate investments and the plan’s massive price tag.

In order to pass a bill without any Republican support, Democratic lawmakers may attempt to use the reconciliation process again. Typically, the Senate can use the process to pass one bill per fiscal year, but Democrats say a decision by the Senate parliamentarian may allow them to use the process to pass a law with just 51 votes repeatedly. .

“It creates more certainty that we are going to be able to deliver something to the president’s office, but I don’t think that should deprive us of the obligation that we have to try to solve this problem in a bipartisan way. Politics is always better when it’s bipartisan, ”Kildee said.

Jessica Smith is the chief political correspondent for Yahoo Finance, based in Washington, DC Follow her on Twitter at @ JessicaASmith8.

