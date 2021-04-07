US steps up aid to Palestinians as some members of Congress cry foul





WASHINGTON The Biden administration sets out once again to increase US aid to the Palestinians as it unleashes a new Middle East policy that is directly opposed to that pursued by its predecessor.

For the third time in two weeks, the administration has publicly or quietly announced to Congress its intention to provide the Palestinians with tens of millions of dollars in aid. On Monday, the administration informed lawmakers that it would give the Palestinians $ 40 million for law enforcement and security costs in the West Bank and Gaza.

Supporting a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one of the main national security objectives of the United States, the State Department said in the notification, dated April 2 but transmitted only on Monday. As part of this effort, U.S. government assistance is aimed at building professional and accountable security and criminal justice institutions that maintain security and stability in the West Bank, respect the rule of law, contribute directly to the regional security and protect the population.

The Biden administration has made no secret of its belief that former President Donald Trump’s approach to the Middle East, which alienated the Palestinians, was flawed and made the prospects for peace less likely. The new assistance appears to be aimed at encouraging the Palestinians to resume negotiations with Israel, although there is no indication that it will have that effect and that Israel has yet to weigh in publicly.

The newly allocated $ 40 million is in addition to the $ 75 million in aid to infrastructure, health and civil society groups that the administration spoke to Congress about on March 28 and $ 15 million in help with coronaviruses announced a day earlier.

The administration is also expected to announce this week a resumption of funding for the UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. The Trump administration had cut funding to the Palestinians to next to nothing and ended its support for the UN agency as it took a decidedly pro-Israel approach to its management of the Middle East.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had defended cutting funding to the relief agency, suggesting it was responsible for perpetuating Palestinian poverty and wondering if all the millions of people she serves are really refugees.

Just a week before stepping down, Pompeo accused UNRWA of being riddled with waste, fraud (and) concerns supporting terrorism “and said there were fewer than 200,000 legitimate Palestinian refugees yet. desire.

Pro-Israel lawmakers signal their opposition to the renewal of funding, noting in particular that federal laws prohibit direct assistance to the PA or the provision of aid that benefits the PA as long as it continues to support the PA. pay allowances to those convicted of anti-US or anti-Israel attacks and their families.

Already, a handful of Republicans are preparing to challenge the aid, claiming it violates the so-called Taylor Force Act and counterterrorism clarification laws, both of which have passed with strong bipartisan support.

The resumption of aid comes days after the non-partisan Government Accountability Office issued a report that the US government had failed to properly screen all of its Palestinian funding recipients for US counterterrorism criteria as required by law. law between 2015 and 2019, when Trump halted most of the aid. .

While asserting that the United States Agency for International Development followed the law with respect to the people and groups it directly funded, it did not do the same with the entities, known as sub-recipients, to which these groups then distributed taxpayer money. If funding resumes, we recommend actions to improve compliance, says GAO’s report, released last week,

