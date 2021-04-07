Wales Patient Gets First Moderna Covid Vaccination in UK | Wales





Patients in Wales will receive their first modena vaccine starting Wednesday as part of a mass immunization program in the UK, and the first in Scotland will be given later this week.

The initial jab will be provided at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen, the Welsh government said.

It added that 5,000 Moderna vaccines, the third approved in the UK, were sent on Tuesday to a center in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area that covers Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

Scotland received its first deliveries on Monday, and a spokesman said the Guardian would start doses later this week.

Scotland will secure more than one million of the 17 million jabs ordered by Westminster, and vaccine procurement has been centralized rather than handed over.

England has not yet received first batches for general distribution, and vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said it would be released around the third week of April on Tuesday. A spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Human Services on Tuesday said it would launch as soon as possible this month.

The Guardian asked the governments of England, Wales and Scotland for details on how the vaccine supply was divided between the four countries, but no one was able to provide details.

It is not known when jab will start vaccinating people in Northern Ireland.

The Moderna vaccine was approved by the Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) on January 8th and has shown that it is 94.1% effective against Covid and 100% against serious diseases in a phase 3 trial. As with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs, tests show that you need two doses for full protection.

Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething said this is an important addition to the country’s immunization program.

Every vaccine given to someone in Wales is a small win for the virus and we encourage everyone to go get the vaccine when they are invited.

Hywel Dda’s head of public health, Ros Jervis, said: We are very fortunate to be able to offer immunization programs to small clinics across the countryside with a third, easy-to-carry vaccine in Wales that has a long shelf life. good. community.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said he was pleased to be able to launch the UK’s Moderna vaccine launch in western Wales.

He added: 3 out of 5 people across the UK have received at least 1 dose, and today we start with the third approved vaccine. No matter where you live, get a jab when you answer the phone.

