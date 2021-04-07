This Is Us Recap, Season 5, Episode 12





It’s very strange that Miguel hasn’t had an actual backstory episode on This Is Us yet. Of course, we’ve seen him play important roles at several points in the timeline, but still as Pearsons support player; it is never his story. I mean, this is the show that this season dedicated a story to the engineer who invented the technology that allows us to video chat. But Miguel? Nothing. It’s got to happen at some point, but still, come on. Give us a full Miguel hour! Give Miguel Rivas the respect he deserves!

And he deserves it especially after this last episode. In the past we find Jack Pearson preparing for a big romantic proposal, he recreates his first date with Rebeccas at the carnival in his apartment and his best friend, Miguel, arrives with the help. More than a help, really. Miguel makes candy apples for this whole ordeal. It’s real love right there. Jack wants everything to be perfect because he’s Jack, but the one thing he can’t fix, the missing piece here, is that he can’t reach Rebeccas’ father to get his blessing. Mr. Malone will not return his calls. Remember, kids, Mr. Malone is a real jerk.

Jacks is moving forward regardless because who needs this patriarchal bullshit anyway? Meanwhile, Miguel forces Jack to practice his proposing speech on him, and they end up sticking the ring on Miguels’ finger. The guys are right; they’re really channeling some Lucy and Ethel vibes here.

Meanwhile, these days Miguel is helping another guy from Pearson with his marriage. Kevin and Madison are making plans for the big day, engagement news is all over US Weekly and Miguel and Rebecca, who are back in Los Angeles and fully vaccinated, are going to host the rehearsal dinner. Uncle Nicky hears about it and asks if Miguel is the guy who hits my brother’s wife. Kevins’ reaction is perfect: Well I call her mom, [] and he’s preferred Rebeccas’ husband for over a decade, but yes, Miguel’s. Suddenly Nicky wants to help out with the rehearsal dinner too. It should be so fun !!

Just kidding, it’s the opposite of fun. As you might expect, Miguel comes in all positive energy and bacon dates. Nicky proceeds to shoot down every idea and make passive-aggressive comments about Miguel’s marriage to Jack’s wife. Finally, Miguel has had enough of Nickys’ attitude. It’s starting to wear out, he told Nicky. Nicky responds with the super-catty Like how you exhausted my brother’s wife to marry you? He tells Miguel that it bothers him that Jack has kicked him out of his life to replace him with Miguel, a guy who then rushes in and marries Rebecca. The pain in Miguels’ eyes will break your heart, people.

Of course Miguel, who remains very calm while explaining that he married Rebecca 13 years after Jack died, so it wasn’t really a hit, and he firmly tells Nicky that there is only one a single person [he owes] an explanation to, and this is the only person [he] can never give one. It’s clear Miguel carries this guilt every day and Nicky is really wrong here.

Back at Proposal Land, Miguel demonstrates why the situation with Nicky is so hurtful. Miguel always loved Jack. Mr. Malone makes an appearance at the Rebeccas apartment as the guys settle in. He gives a condescending speech about how hell does its best to be civil and tolerate marriage. Miguel doesn’t exactly have time for that. He stops Mr. Malone and dresses him, telling him that Jack is a dream son-in-law, explaining how ever since Jack met Rebecca, everything he has done to find work, save money has been for her. . Mr. Malone disrespects and avoids Jack says more about him than Jack. It gets to Mr. Malone. He doesn’t hug Jack or shake his hand or anything, but he does give the guys some advice on how to get that ring off Miguels’ finger. In this situation, it is progress.

In the present, Nicky calls Miguel to apologize. In case you didn’t already think Miguel was a standing guy, he wants to make sure Nicky knows Jack never replaced him. He talks to Nicky about the proposal and how, before Miguel left, Jack asked if he would rise at the altar with [him] and say a few words to the reception. Miguel explains that he and Jack knew he was asking Miguel to be his witness, but he couldn’t say the words. Miguel thinks it’s because, deep down, Jack was saving Nicky’s job. So like, Miguel and Nicky should be best friends, right? Jack wanted it that way, guys. I don’t make the rules!

Speaking of the best man concert, Kevin wonders how to ask Randall to be his best man on D-Day. Finally, he decides to call his brother. Sure, Randall says yes, but that’s not what worries Kevin. He wants to make sure there is nothing between them when Randalls is there next to him. Kevin still wants to have that conversation about Randalls’ childhood looming. Randalls isn’t in the mood for it right away, so Kevin suggests that once everyone is vaccinated, he come visit. Prepare for this, my friends. It’s sure to be a doozy.

Part of why this conversation will be so emotionally charged has to do with why Randall isn’t in the mood for a chat on the phone: he attended his first adoption support group meeting. transracial, and that aroused a lot of emotions. He doesn’t speak at all during the group session, but he listens to everyone and hears stories similar to his: everything from the deep need to prove yourself all the time, to wondering if random people are your birth parents. , through the feeling of guilt. more than wanting to meet your birth parents, all of which we’ve seen Randall deal with throughout the series. So when the last woman recounts how she finally told her family that she loved them but wished she would never know them and that if the shed had had a choice, she would have chosen not to be adopted and to stay with her mother. biological, you have to believe that Randall recognizes that feeling too, even though he hasn’t said it out loud yet. The woman says half of her family stopped talking to her after she told them this. How would the Pearsons react?

There’s not much time to deal with this just yet, as other more pressing issues are occurring in the Philadelphia Pearson house: Tess is seeing Alex for the first time, and Beth isn’t quite sure what to do with her. herself. She’s very concerned about correcting Alex’s pronouns, among a list of other things. If only she could look more like Carol, completely relaxed. Beth is the opposite of cold especially when she learns that Tess and Alex are in Tess’ room with the door closed. To be fair, Tess is only 13, so Beth would be a bit flustered to find out that she was in her room with the door closed with anyone, but when Beth knocks then walks in to find Tess and Alex lying very close to each other. on the bed, Tess swears she sees a look on Beth’s face and knows it’s because her mom is uncomfortable seeing Tess and Alex together. Tess calls her mother a psychopath and Beth forces Alex to leave because she won’t want her daughter to disrespect her like that. Not in this house!

Before she can chat with Tess, Beth must have a heart to heart with her mother. Beth admits that she had a more difficult time with all of this than she thought when Tess came out. Carol tells her daughter that parenting is a big part of tailoring your expectations to the reality of your kids. She says she took too long to adjust to who Beth really was, what her dreams were, what she wanted her life to be, and because of that Carol missed so much. That is why she is now trying to make up for lost time. She doesn’t want Beth to make this mistake with Tess. Beth has no answer except to sit next to her mother and rest her head on her shoulder. It’s one of the best scenes of the season.

And what about Beth and Tess? Beth goes to see her daughter and explains that the look has nothing to do with who Tess is because Tess is perfect. Tess knows her mom is trying, but she also knows she doesn’t have to try with Deja and Annie and that’s a painful truth. She fears that she and Beth will never be really close again. Beth assures her daughter that’s just not true, and Tess says okay but you can tell she doesn’t believe it. You can see him breaking Beth’s heart in real time.

It’s Kates’ first day on the job, and the teacher who was assigned to help (Youre the Worsts Chris Geere) isn’t a fan, he didn’t want to hire him but was forced to. It’s understandable that he’s annoyed: Kate shows up a minute before class, which is very unnecessary for an assistant, and spends the day trying to get her hands on Toby or crying over pictures of her children. The first day away from your kids is tough, but come on, Kate. Still, it happens when a student struggles to sing I Could Have Dancing All Night, which is nice to see, even if her boss is reluctant to give her any credit.

Toby admits to Madison that he struggles to be a stay-at-home dad. She tells him to be honest with Kate about how he feels. When the moment arises, he decides not to go in. It will surely come back.

I have a lot of notes on Jacks’ super cheesy proposition speech about standing under an umbrella together for life, but the main one is: Did Jack Pearson ghostly write Rihannas Umbrella?

There’s a whole subplot about how Madison doesn’t want to get married in the posh venue Kevin has chosen but is too scared to tell her. Encouraged by Toby, she explains to Kevin that she wants to get married in a garden that reminds her of a happy time with her parents. Of course, Kevin is in the game. Anyway, do we really think this wedding is going to take place or?

Hmmm, very curious, it’s us. The end of the episode gives us a montage of three women reading about Kevins’ engagement in US Weekly. These three women are Zoe, Cassidy and Sophie. Sophies’ melancholy reaction is particularly curious.

