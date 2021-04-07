Why is the duty charge on the UK gambling industry still a dice roll? | business





It’s not controversial these days that betting companies should fund their gambling addiction treatment. The company also agrees. Their trading body, the Betting and Gaming Commission, often boast of how key members have volunteered to increase their co-financing for educational and therapeutic services to 100 million over the period 2019-2023.

But the problem is clear. Promises are voluntary. 100m sounds great even if it spreads over the years, but it seems to have been pulled out of the air. No one would argue that it would cover the cost of a public wallet that provides the current uneven level of treatment for addiction.

This is what NHS England’s National Mental Health Director Claire Murdoch called for a mandatory industrial levy. She said the NHS was leaving the piece to pick up as the number of people asking for help to stop gambling soared.

Murdoch is not alone in lobbying for mandatory charges. It is endorsed by the government’s self-regulatory agency, the Gambling Commission. The same goes for BeGambleAware, a charity that receives a lot of funding from the industry. And the MPs of all major parties support the required path.

The government’s review of the gambling law, which began in December of last year, is actually free to adopt the bill and can be consulted when considering it. Restrictions on advertising and marketing and the speed of rotation of online roulette games tend to attract most of the attention. The danger is that compulsory charges, which may have been introduced years ago, continue to fall between the cracks.

Start with the first principle. How much does it cost to treat gambling addiction as a public health problem? And is it reasonable to expect the industry to pay more than the normal tax on revenue? The answer to the second question is obviously more than the 20 million dollar token sum per year.

Has Credit Suisse revisited the old playbook?

Credit Suisse did an easy job. It emptied a few senior executives, shortened the top-notch bonus, and told shareholders that they should live on lower dividends after the Archegos and Greensill disasters. But none of that is a new strategy. That’s probably what the Swiss banks are asking for at the center of two of the most serious explosions in the financial markets this year.

For Archegos, Credit Suisse has an inadequate excuse that other large banks have also been exposed to the collapse of a fund run by Bill Hwang. But that factor doesn’t explain why Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were able to dodge the scene and liquidate the exposure while the Swiss bank and Nomura slowly pulled out as prime brokers. The loss of $4.7 billion in profit indicates the failure of the entire risk control system.

While Greensill’s initial financial pain is less (let’s look at the consequences of client litigation exposed to affected funds), reputation damage is arguably greater. One thing is caught up in Lex Greensills’ happy story of the greedy or gullible former British Prime Minister reinventing supply chain finance, but the Swiss bank’s default setting is prudence and skepticism. Credit Suisse appears to have repackaged the loan according to a bad old playbook before 2008.

Good luck to Antnio Horta-Osrio, who will be the chairman in clearing up the mess. This challenge seems as daunting as the one he faced at Lloyds. Lloyds had a comfy blanket that led the market, at least at retail banks in England. It’s not clear why Credit Suisse is trying to compete internationally in investment banks.

Pouring oil into problematic water

BP spilled several assets and oil prices recovered. As a mechanical result, borrowings declined faster than expected to the target level of $35 billion. Therefore, the corporate mindset has changed over the past few years to share buybacks to support shareholders after cutting dividends.

You may see temptation, but oil companies are terrible when it comes to judging when their stocks are cheap. Ask Shell, who was almost buying it until they cut their dividends. Investors shouldn’t celebrate too quickly.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos