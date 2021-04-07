Boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games: the United States will discuss with its allies





The State Department said a decision has yet to be made on whether the United States will boycott the 2022 games because of Beijing’s “ gross human rights violations ”.

WASHINGTON The United States is considering joining the boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the State Department told reporters on Tuesday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States is in close consultation with its allies around the world and will consult with other countries to see if a joint boycott should take place in response. Beijing’s “gross human rights violations”.

This [a joint boycott] This is something we certainly want to discuss, Price said at a press briefing on Tuesday. A coordinated approach will not only be in our best interest, but also in the interest of our allies and partners.

Calls to boycott the 2022 Olympics are prompted by the widely reported internment of Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China, described as genocide by human rights groups. A broad coalition representing Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong and Chinese democracy activists lobbied for everything from a brutal boycott to a so-called diplomatic boycott.

Price added that the United States had not yet made a decision, pointing out that the Beijing games were almost a year away.

“We’re talking about 2022, and it’s still April 2021, so those games are still a long way off,” Price said. “I wouldn’t want to put a timeline on it, but these discussions are ongoing.”

The Beijing Olympics are scheduled to open on February 4, 2022.

The United States boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics; 65 countries stayed away, including China, and 80 participated.

Organizers of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are in the midst of 10 days of testing at indoor venues.

Beijing is the first city to be granted the right to host the Summer and Winter Olympics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

