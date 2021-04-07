UK plc does not adequately report climate risk





Fewer than 50 UK-listed companies are reporting and targeting climate risks comprehensively under the Climate-Related Financial Disclosure Task Force (TCFD), despite government plans and investor pressure to mandate a global framework.

According to a report by FTI Consulting’s Corporate Governance Team, which advises companies on environmental, social and governance issues, TCFD, a framework led by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, was mentioned last year by about 154 companies and financial institution Sentieo. . And enterprise research companies.

However, the report also shows that, despite the nearly quadruple increase in the number of companies referencing the TCFD since 2017, few companies have done adequate business reporting under the framework, and many have just skimmed and set goals or have their annual reports. It turns out not to monitor the effort Or financial consequences.

While about 68 FTSE 100 companies mentioned at least TCFD, small and medium-sized businesses were far less likely to mention the framework.

The lack of reporting from the UK plc arises despite the government’s plan to become the world’s first country to require the country to disclose climate risk across its economy. According to the plan, all premium listed companies are required to comply with the regulations or report under the TCFD on an explanatory basis starting earlier this year.

Large asset managers, including BlackRock and Aviva Investors, have asked companies to disclose climate risks based on the framework.

Peter Reilly, Senior Director of FTI’s Corporate Governance Team, said the data suggests “not only does UK companies have the distance to travel to meet the impending regulatory obligations, but also to meet the needs of investors and broader stakeholders.”

“TCFD has become the de facto regulatory guidance in this area, and as more and more companies report on the framework, companies that fail to detail integration across their business may be increasingly exposed to investor backlash and climate-related risks. .” warning.

Research has shown that financial companies are most likely to refer to TCFD, followed by industrial sectors. There was less mention between telecommunications, technology and healthcare companies.

Reilly argued that while large-scale sources have traditionally been subject to investor pressure on global warming, “climate reporting and expectations for relevant regulatory changes are now sector agnostic.”

Big investors have been increasingly frank about the financial risks of climate change, arguing that companies should report under frameworks like the TCFD to understand how exposed and ready they are for the transition to a low-carbon economy.

In February, the Investment Association, a trading body for asset managers in the UK, is managing £8.5 trillion for asset managers, allowing shareholders to vote on either of the two when companies in the high-risk sector fail to report under the TCFD. Said it would show the movement. Moves or accounts over the coming months.

Sarah Woodfield, IA’s Director of Management, said, “It is critical for the UK to start providing clear and consistent data on the climate-related risks facing businesses in order to achieve its net zero target by 2050.”

