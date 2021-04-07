Oil Prices Rise Due to Stronger Economic Outlook and Lower US Inventories





SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Wednesday amid prospects for stronger global economic growth amid rising COVID-19 vaccinations and a report that inventories of crude in The United States, the world’s largest consumer of fuel, has plummeted.

FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind the chimneys of the Total Grandpuits oil refinery, south-east of Paris, France, March 1, 2021. REUTERS / Christian Hartmann

But optimism in talks between the United States and Iran over Iran’s nuclear program and an impending increase in supply from major oil producers have capped the gains.

Brent futures for June rose 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $ 62.90 a barrel at 0657 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May rose 14 cents, or 0 , 2%, to $ 59.47.

Optimism about the global economic outlook has boosted sentiment in the crude oil market, analysts at ANZ Bank wrote in a note Wednesday.

Prices were buoyant as data on Tuesday showed US job postings hit a two-year high in February, while hiring picked up. This followed earlier data showing improvement in the service sectors in the United States and China.

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that unprecedented public spending to fight COVID-19 will push global growth to 6% this year, a rate not seen since the 1970s.

Optimism over a wider vaccine rollout has also driven prices up, with U.S. President Joe Biden raising the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility target for all U.S. adults to April 19.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell more than expected during the week ended April 2, while fuel inventories rose, three market sources said, citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API) before the government data Wednesday.

Oil production in the United States is expected to decline from 270,000 barrels per day (b / d) in 2021 to 11.04 million b / d, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday, a drop larger than its previous monthly forecast of a 160,000 bpd drop.

Iran and world powers held what they described as constructive talks on Tuesday and agreed to form working groups to discuss the possibility of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal that could lead Washington to lift sanctions. on Iran’s energy sector and to increase oil supplies.

Oil prices fell earlier this week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC +, agreed to gradually reduce cuts in oil production from may.

Crude prices look set to consolidate as energy traders need to see how exactly OPEC + is tracking its production boost plan, and whether the EU will move closer to virus immunity by then. at the end of June, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

