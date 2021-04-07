New surveillance devices to promote online competitive launch





The Digital Markets Unit begins work to mark a major milestone for online market reform. Digital Sec asks you to look at the relationship between the platform and content providers. Move aims to promote digital service development and lower prices for consumers.

The Digital Markets Unit (DMU), based on the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), gives consumers more choice and control over data, promotes online competition, and often engages in unfair practices that can leave businesses and consumers. We will oversee plans to crack down. There are fewer choices, and expensive goods and services are provided.

Online platforms bring tremendous benefits to business and society. It makes things easier and faster and helps people stay in touch. However, there is consensus among a handful of companies that the concentration of power is hindering growth and negatively impacting the consumers and businesses that depend on them.

In November 2020, the government announced that a new unit will be established to implement a new pro-competitive regime to cover platforms with significant market power known as strategic market conditions. The new department today launched its first program of work, starting in a non-legal static form, ahead of the decree that gives it full power.

The government has asked us to look at how a code of conduct can actually work to manage relationships between digital platforms and groups, such as small businesses that use advertising or services to use services to reach customers. We will take a sector-neutral approach when examining the platform’s role in various digital markets to promote competition.

The Digital Minister, working with the telecommunications regulator Ofcom, asked us to look specifically at how the code controls the relationship between the platform and content providers such as news publishers.

This will pave the way for the rules of the road in the future, along with the extensive work being done by the government under the Cairncross Review and the package of support through the epidemic to increase media sustainability.

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

Today is an important milestone in creating the world’s most competitive online marketplace, centered on consumers, entrepreneurs and content publishers.

The Digital Markets Unit was launched and Ive asked to start by looking at the relationship between the platform and content providers, and the platform and digital advertisers.

This will pave the way for the development of new digital services and lower prices, give consumers more choice and control over their data, and support the freedom of expression and the news industry essential to our democratic values.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said

This is an important step towards our goal of improving consumer choice and providing better service at a lower price.

The UK has built an enviable reputation as a global technology hub and we want to continue, but we clearly know that the system should be fair to our small businesses, new entrepreneurs and the wider British public.

Our new and not ashamed pro-competitive regime will help curb the dominance of tech giants, create a wave of innovation across the market and keep small businesses out of the way.

Andrea Coscelli, Chief Executive Officer of the Competitive Markets Authority (CMA), said:

Those who shop on the Internet and share information online should be able to enjoy the choices, secure data, and fair prices that come with a dynamic and competitive industry.

Today is another step in creating a level playing field in the digital marketplace. DMU will be the hub of the world’s leading expertise in this area, and we are confident that, given the necessary power, innovation will thrive and play a key role in ensuring better results for our customers.

The government will negotiate the design of a new pro-competition regime this year and legislate the DMU to put the DMU on the court base as parliamentary time allows.

The department will work closely with the CMA Executive Team, which is already taking action to address digital company practices that harm competition and have negative consequences for consumers and businesses. This includes enforcement actions against Google and Apple, and merger investigations involving Facebook and eBay.

The government also released an overview of new unit functions and roles in the first year of operation today. This includes working with business, government and academia to gather the necessary evidence, knowledge and expertise to get you up and running as soon as possible once a new competitive competition regulatory regime is in place.

As countries around the world wrestle with these issues, the department will work with international partners to remain the global leader in the UK shaping controversy in this area.

The UK is already part of the G7 Presidency and is discussing its approach to digital competition with international partners through bilateral engagement. The Digital Minister will hold a meeting of Digital and Technology Ministers in April to build a consensus to engage in coordination and regulatory and policy approaches for better information sharing.

The Digital Markets Unit works closely with important regulatory bodies including the Information Commissioner’s Office, Ofcom and the Financial Conduct Authority to ensure that consumers and businesses are comprehensively protected and the new regime is consistent and effective.

It will be led by Will Hater, who took over from the cabinet office supporting the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

The work announced today provides information on future legislation in this area and follows CMA market research on online platforms and digital advertising.

Note to editors

The CMA continues to take strong steps to address the practices of digital businesses that are detrimental to competition and negative consequences for consumers and businesses, including crackdowns against Google and Apple, and merger investigations involving Facebook and eBay. . CMA is working with ICO, FCA and Ofcom to coordinate the regulation of digital companies. This work will help inform DMU’s approach in the future. CMA has recently established a strategy to protect consumers and promote competition in the digital marketplace, which is to prioritize DMUs within the CMA. Will Hayter will take on the role of DMU’s interim director in early May. Last month, the Digital Minister opened the market to new and innovative technology companies, advocating a new era of digital trading, and leading a global effort to promote digital competition, including 10 technologies, including plans to promote a new era of startups and scale-ups. I have set priorities. , While protecting freedom of speech. The digital sector contributed nearly 150 billion to the UK economy in 2018, driving opportunities, productivity and creativity across the UK. According to CMA market research, Google has significant market dominance in the general search market and search advertising, while Facebook has significant market dominance in the social media market and display advertising. 80% of that was spent on Google and Facebook, and CMA notes that the number of ads consumers see on digital platforms is increasing. Facebook’s average revenue per user has grown from less than 5 in 2011 to over 50 in 2019, and now its average revenue per user is more than 10 times higher than its competitors. Google’s price for desktop and mobile search ads in the UK was 30-40% higher than its main competitor Bings in 2019.

The CMA also provides evidence that lack of competition in these markets harms consumers and businesses through:

Less innovation. Higher prices for goods and services. Poor quality. Lack of consumer control. Extensive social harm.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos