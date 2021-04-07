COVID-19: 24 Year Old Caregiver Elle Taylor Gets First Modena Vaccination In UK With Jap | British news





With a 24-year-old caregiver being the latest jab used in the UK’s vaccination program, it became the first person in the UK to receive a modder or vaccine.

Elle Taylor, who lives in Ammanford, Wales, an 82-year-old grandmother’s unpaid caregiver, was vaccinated this morning.

“I am very excited and very happy,” she said. “I am my grandmother’s unpaid caregiver, so it is very important to me to receive it so that I can take care of my grandmother properly and safely.

“My grandmother took her first medication and will go on Saturday to take her second medication.”

Miss Taylor, who works at Llanelli’s College of Additional Education, received a Moderna jab from Laura French, staff nurse at West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen.

She said that on Tuesday evening she had learned that she was the first Englishman to receive a Moderna jab in England.

The first dose of Modena jab is being administered at West Wales General Hospital on Wednesday, with a total of 5,000 doses distributed to immunization centers in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

A supply of modders or vaccines arrived in Wales on Tuesday.

Moderna’s vaccine has been approved for the third time in the UK and is being marketed alongside Zap from Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford University-AstraZeneca.

The UK has bought 17 million modders or jabs, enough for 8.5 million people, and the Phase 3 results suggest that the vaccine is 100% effective against serious coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to “take a jab as soon as you get an inquiry.”

Health Minister Matt Hancock said, “Today we are pleased to be able to launch the UK’s Moderna vaccine launch in western Wales.

“The UK government has secured the vaccine on behalf of the country, and the vaccine program has shown our country to do its best to cooperate.

“Three out of every five people across the UK have gotten at least one shot, and today we start with our third approved vaccine. Get a jab when you answer the phone wherever you live.”

Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething added that the introduction of a third vaccine “will greatly strengthen our defenses against the coronavirus and help protect the most vulnerable of us.”

British Government Minister Paul Scully told Sky News that Moderna JAB “will move to the UK and other countries in the next few days.”

“I heard Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi talking about the third week of April. We are already starting the second week of April. So it doesn’t take too long to get that third vaccine ready and running,” he said. Added. .

Scotland received its first modder or vaccine on Monday.

No serious safety issues have been identified among people taking the vaccine, according to Moderna. Serious events after the first dose included pain around the injection site, while some reported fatigue, muscle pain, joint pain, and headache after the second dose.

Image: The UK currently has approved three vaccines: Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna. Figure: AP

It occurs after drug regulatory authorities have investigated possible associations between jabs and rare blood clots in adults after trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in children in the UK have been suspended.

An Oxford University spokesman emphasized “no safety concerns” for this particular study, but additional information awaits from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA).

Concerns about the Oxford Vaccine

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Human Services said, “No decision has been made on whether to provide immunizations to children.

“We will receive advice from our experts on these issues, including an independent MHRA and a joint committee on vaccines and vaccinations.”

‘MHRA is vaccinated only when it is safe.

Of the more than 18 million AstraZeneca injections recorded by MHRA over the weekend, 30 cases of clotting have been reported.

MHRA confirmed that as of March 24, 7 out of 30 people had died.

The World Health Organization (WHO) claims that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh all risks.

Adam Finn, professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol, said: “There is something very clear. The first is that these cases are really very rare. The second is the vaccine available and in use in the UK. It makes COVID very effective. Prevent it.”

“In short, if you’re getting the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine right now, you’ll increase your chances of survival if you get the vaccine, otherwise it’s going to be low,” he added.

Analysis: Could safety issues hinder the UK’s vaccine launch? Health Correspondent Ashish Joshi

The ongoing safety issue with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine doesn’t seem to go through the channel. At least not yet.

A possible association between it and a rare type of blood clot has existed for several weeks now.

Some European governments have decided not to administer jabs to youth.

It goes against the advice of European pharmacies and the World Health Organization.

But can these safety issues really hinder the UK’s amazing vaccine launch? Potentially yes, but in reality it is unlikely. There are many reasons.

Vaccine hesitation, which is much more culturally established on the continent, especially in France and Germany. Among the larger population, it’s not that serious here.

However, there are clearly some of the populations in question, such as our black and minority communities.

Also, the rollout has been very successful, so we are processing our target group very quickly.

Those at most risk are those who are clinically vulnerable and the elderly.

We know that older people are the most compliant when it comes to vaccines.

Hesitation is more prevalent among young people. More vaccines will be released ahead of vaccinations under the age of 40.

So, if uncertainty about the Oxford vaccine still exists, an alternative may be administered.

It wasn’t possible at the beginning of the launch. In urgent situations, speed and scale were required.

At the moment, the most serious problem on the road is a sharp decline in the number of people getting vaccinated. Easter bank holidays can be a factor, and so are the vaccine supply.

We are warned that this will happen. Government scientists predicted a significant decrease in vaccine doses by the end of July.

However, it did not undermine the trust of the government. It is said that it is still in progress to meet immunization goals for all adults by the end of July.

