Grant Thornton said most British employees want to leave their offices after the epidemic.





According to David Dunckley, chief executive of the accountant, the majority of Grant Thornton’s UK employees want to spend less than half of their working hours in their offices after the epidemic.

This is the latest demonstration that the impact of the lockdown on work practices is likely to persist a week after PwC announced that employees would spend 2-3 days a week in the office as part of the hybrid model.

The desire to leave the office is shared across employees regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or location, Dunckley said. According to a survey of about 4,600 UK employees by Grant Thornton, the sixth-largest-grossing accountant in the UK, 88% wanted to work from home most of their time.

“As the locks got longer, I thought people would want to go back to the office, but the rate went up a bit,” he added.

Grant Thornton reduced the real estate area when he renewed his Manchester office lease last year, but has yet to decide how often his employees will be in his office after the pandemic, Dunckley, who has been leading the company since 2018, said.

The investigation took place after Grant Thornton’s manager considered former Prime Minister David Cameron as an advisor and was appointed head of Greensill Capital, a supply chain financing firm that collapsed in a scandal last month.

Last week, the Financial Times reported that managers were unable to verify invoices backing loans to companies owned by metal mogul Sanjiv Gupta.

Grant Thornton previously provided tax, accounting and other advice to Gupta’s GFG Alliance company, one of Greensill’s key clients. In light of this, Dunckley, when asked if he was concerned about a possible conflict of interest, said: “Before we take on such an important task, we thoroughly evaluate our previous relationship, as in any work. ”

He said, “We have a central take-on team to do that assessment and that team is always independent of the placement team.”

Dunckley announced as Grant Thornton reported a 14% similar base trading profit for 2020 compared to the last 12 months. The comparison with the previous year is complicated by the fact that the company has extended the previous fiscal period from 12 months to 18 months as it strives to improve its balance sheet.

Net income fell 2.5% year over year to £470 million. This was offset by the positive effects of the overhaul in 2019 and the reduction in spending on travel and hospitality of staff and customers during the epidemic.

The average revenue distributed to Grant Thornton’s partners was £417,000 by December 2020 compared to £513,000 over the long 18-month fiscal period through December 2019.

Grant Thornton said that the initial Covid-19 blockade has built “trust and momentum” after the trading and tax team stopped tools for major projects.

It was the only one of the top six companies to increase revenue per partner in the most recent results, but received the lowest pay in the group after BDO, which pays an average of £518,000 to partners.

Grant Thornton announced 70 duplicates in the tax and consulting department in June last year, but did not use the government’s additional plans.

The accounting regulator, the Financial Reporting Council, is the subject of three separate investigations of audits by café chain Patisserie Valerie, retailer Sports Direct, and outsourcer Interserve.

