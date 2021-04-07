Battle for desert city of Yemen now key to Iran and US tension





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) The battle for an ancient desert city in war-ravaged Yemen has become a key to understanding the broader tensions now inflaming the Middle East and the challenges facing any effort from the administration of President Joe Bidens to move US troops out of the region.

Fighting rages in the mountains outside Marib as Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who hold the Yemeni capital of Sana’a, attempt to capture the city, which is crucial for the country’s energy supply. country.

Saudi Arabia, which has led a military coalition since 2015 backing the exiled Sana’a government, launched an airstrike after an airstrike to dampen the Houthi advance towards Marib. The Houthis retaliated with drone and missile attacks deep inside Saudi Arabia, disrupting global oil markets.

The battle for Marib will likely determine the contours of any political settlement in Yemen’s second civil war since the 1990s. If seized by the Houthis, the rebels can assert this advantage in negotiations and even continue further south. If Marib is held by the internationally recognized Yemeni government, he may save his only stronghold as secessionists challenge his authority elsewhere.

The fight is also pressing a point of pressure on the most powerful Arab allies in the Gulf of the Americas and traps any American return to the Iran nuclear deal. It even complicates efforts by the Biden administrations to slowly move long-standing U.S. military deployments to the Middle East to counter what she sees as the emerging threat from China and Russia.

Losing Marib would be the last bullet at the head of the internationally recognized government, said Abdulghani al-Iryani, senior researcher at the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies. It will prepare the ground for the dismemberment of the Yemeni state. You are looking at a generation of instability and humanitarian crisis. You’ll also watch a free-to-all theater for regional interference.

___

OLD OASIS BECOMES THE FRONT OF WAR

Located 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Sana’a, Marib sits on the desert edge of the Empty Quarter of the Arabian Peninsula, at the foot of the Sarawat Mountains bordering the Red Sea. It is believed to be the home of the biblical Queen of Sheba, who gave King Solomon riches of spices and gold. In the Qur’an, it was the site of massive flooding that accompanied the collapse of its old dam.

The disaster that strikes the city today is entirely man-made. More than 800,000 refugees fleeing the Houthi takeover of Sana’a in September 2014 and the war that followed swelled the city’s population, according to the UN refugee agency.

Taking Marib, or cutting him off in some other way, would represent a major price for the Houthis. It is home to oil and gas fields in which international companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Total SA, have interests. The Maribs natural gas bottling plant produces cooking gas for the nation of 29 million people. Its power plant once provided 40% of Yemen’s electricity. The modern Maribs Dam is an essential source of fresh water for a parched nation, although it has never been fully developed, even in peacetime.

When Saudi Arabia entered the Yemen war in 2015 alongside its exiled government, the kingdom allied with the Marib tribes, who have long viewed Sanaa and the Houthis as disenfranchising them. Another major political power was Islah, a Sunni Islamist political party which is the Yemeni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. These disparate forces have provided a lifeline for Yemen’s besieged exiled government, which is already facing pressure from allied secessionists in the south.

For a while, starting in the fall of 2019, Saudi Arabia reached a detente with the Houthis, said Ahmed Nagi, a non-resident expert from Yemen at the Carnegie Middle East Center. Citing two Houthi officials familiar with the talks, Nagi said a back-chain deal saw the Saudis and rebels refrain from attacking populated areas.

But when the Houthis resumed pushing towards Marib, the Saudis resumed a heavy bombing campaign.

For the Houthis, they think they gain more from war than from peace talks, Nagi said. For the Saudis, if they lose Marib, they will have no cards on the negotiating table.

___

YEMEN CAUGHT IN REGIONAL VESSEL

The escalation of the conflict around Marib coincides with major changes in American policy towards the war. The administration of President Donald Trumps had declared the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization, following a campaign by Saudi Arabia supporting the initiative.

Biden rescinded the Houthi terrorist designation after taking office. He also announced that the United States would stop supporting Saudi Arabia’s offensive combat operations in Yemen, saying: This war must end.

But the fighting around Marib has only intensified even as the Saudis recently proposed a ceasefire deal. Iran’s frustration with the inability of the Biden administrations to quickly lift sanctions has contributed to an escalation of attacks by groups in Iraq, and the same is true in Yemen, said Aniseh Bassiri Tabrizi, an Iranian scholar at the Britains Royal United Services Institute.

Iran is trying to send a message to the United States, Tabrizi said. A message that the status quo is not sustainable.

As experts debate Iran’s control over the Houthis, rebels are increasingly launching bomb-laden drones previously linked to Tehran deep within the kingdom. These attacks included a drone crushing a parked commercial airliner and others targeting large oil facilities, temporarily shaking energy prices.

The US administration’s removal of the Houthis from the list (of foreign terrorist organizations) unfortunately appears to have been misinterpreted by the Houthis, the Saudi government said in a statement to The Associated Press. This misreading of the measure led them, with the support of the Iranian regime, to intensify hostilities.

Since the start of the war, the Houthis have launched more than 550 bomb-laden drones and more than 350 ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia, the kingdom said. Although it caused damage, injuries and at least one death, the war in Yemen is said to have claimed more than 130,000 lives. Saudi Arabia has been criticized on several occasions internationally for airstrikes killing civilians and embargoes exacerbating hunger in a country on the brink of famine.

And although Biden has withdrawn his support, the US-made planes and ammunition sold to Saudi Arabia are still targeting Yemen. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tied the kingdom’s weaponry to America, allowing war to take place.

I ask the Americans this question: Did you know what would happen to the Saudis the day you gave them the green light to enter the war in Yemen? Khamenei asked in a speech on March 21. Did you know you are sending Saudi Arabia into a quagmire?

___

US DEPLOYMENTS WEIGHT MIDEAST

Bidens’ efforts to end US involvement in the Yemen War come as his administration attempts to enter into the Iran nuclear deal with world powers. Indirect talks began in Vienna on Tuesday.

The Iranians wish to exchange their Yemen card for something more durable, said al-Iryani, the researcher at the Sana’a center.

Such an agreement could suit American interests. The Bidens Defense Department plans to redeploy troops, especially those from the Middle East, amid what experts call the conflict between the great powers and China and Russia.

Withdrawing troops from the Middle East could bolster forces America may need elsewhere. However, it will probably be easier said than done.

In Yemen alone, every US president since George W. Bush has launched drone strikes against Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, long considered by Washington to be the most dangerous offshoot of the militant group. Biden himself has yet to launch such a strike, although the group is still operating in the east of the country.

US troops remain in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. Meanwhile, Arab Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia rely on US forces stationed in their countries as a counterweight to Iran.

The US military sent troops to Saudi Arabia in 2019, deploying anti-missile batteries amid tensions with Iran. However, US forces have recently reduced this presence.

The kingdom believes that the U.S. presence in the region can help promote regional security and stability by supporting allies facing transnational threats primarily sponsored by the Iranian regime, the Saudi government has said. He did not specifically comment on the redeployments.

Overall, US forces will remain in the Middle East as it remains crucial to global energy markets and includes major choke points at sea for global trade, said Aaron Stein, director of research at Foreign Policy Research Institute of Philadelphia. What these forces look like, however, will change as the United States considers how to counterbalance Iran with a return to the nuclear deal, he said.

It doesn’t solve the Iranian problem, Stein said. It puts us in a place to manage it, like in hospice care.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell and Isabel DeBre on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP and www.twitter.com/isabeldebre.







