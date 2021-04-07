Foreign Minister Visits Southeast Asia Opening “New Era” of British-Indian Pacific Security Cooperation





Foreign Minister Dominique Rab visited Indonesia and Brunei-Daru Salaam this week (April 7-9) to strengthen trade and security relations with the two countries, as well as key global issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and coups. Solve the challenge. Myanmar.

Dominic Raabs is the fourth foreign minister to visit Southeast Asia for the fourth time, and the first since a consolidated review was announced that revealed the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific. Later this year, the UK Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, will be visiting the area for the first time.

In Jakarta, the Foreign Minister met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Foreign Minister Let no Marsudi to discuss the growing UK-Indonesia trade partnership worth 2.7 billion annually. He also met with Health Minister Budi Sadikin to discuss the importance of international cooperation in preparing for the epidemic. Dominique Rab spoke with ASEAN Secretary-General Im Jack Hoi at the final meeting in Jakarta as Britain strives to develop close ties with key regional blocs.

Dominic Raab will now visit Commonwealth countries and the current ASEAN Chairman Brunei-Darussalam to hold a high-level meeting tomorrow (Thursday, April 8) with the British garrison stationed in Britain to discuss trade, climate and security issues.

Prior to the visit, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

This is my fourth visit to this area. This is because the Indo-Pacific slope is essential for the UK to seize economic opportunities and meet new challenges ahead.

Deepened trading relationship. The deployment of the Carrier Strike Group marks the beginning of a new era of defense cooperation. And the UK is investing in long-term partnerships as a force for the good in the region.

In Brunei’s capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, Dominic Raab will have an audience with his Majesty the Sultan of Brunei. Pacific Partnership), we hope to join the UK.

Then he will engage in a second UK-ASEAN ministerial dialogue before returning to England, exploring the UK’s dialogue partner status.

