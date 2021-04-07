US Immigration Courts Prepare for Flood of Asylum Claims | Voice of America





US immigration courts, already swamped with a backlog of 1.3 million cases, are ill-prepared to handle a crush of new asylum claims filed by growing numbers of people crossing the US-Mexico border, especially children traveling alone, current and former immigration judges. said to VOA.

The surging number of migrants arriving at the border, including more than 170,000 in March alone, is the highest level since 2006, according to preliminary enforcement data from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) .

Only minors arriving without their parents are allowed to stay in the United States, as are some parents with children under the age of seven. Even so, the additional workload for already overburdened immigration courts could be staggering if high levels of border crossings continue.

This is not the first time that the United States has seen large numbers of migrants at its southern border. It is also not the first time that immigration judges, who rule on the granting or rejection of asylum applications, have seen the number of cases multiply.

FILE – Minors lie in a capsule at the Donna Department of Homeland Security detention center, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in Donna , Texas, March 30, 2021.

“The backlog has grown,” said Jeffrey Chase, former immigration judge and senior legal counsel to the Immigration Appeal Board. He added that there were two ways to handle the situation.

“The answer to that is generally: hire more judges. And I think the answer should be: Let’s be smarter about who we take to court and how we prioritize cases and how we handle cases,” Chase told VOA.

The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), a research center at Syracuse University, shows that the backlog of immigration files has more than doubled since the start of 2017.

According to the TRAC, at the end of February 2021, 1,299,239 pending cases were pending in court, up from 542,411 at the start of 2017. As of March 31, the United States had 529 immigration judges in 67 courts nationwide.

Dana Marks, a serving immigration judge in San Francisco who spoke to VOA in her capacity as president of the National Association of Immigration Judges (NAIJ), said the increase in court cases in immigration matters have been gradual and “that’s why I think it has stayed under the radar.”

A different system

US immigration courts are not like the federal courts that most people know. On the one hand, they are housed within the executive branch in particular, the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) of the US Department of Justice.

In addition, immigration cases proceed differently from ordinary court cases where litigants often feel compelled to avoid a trial.

“One of the problems with the immigration system because it is currently that we don’t have any plea agreements or stipulations that deal with a lot of these cases like you do in a criminal court where the parties meet and come to a mutual compromise and a settlement, “Marks explained.” So every case is adjudicated. “

FILE – Migrants are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent after crossing the Rio Bravo River to surrender and seek asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on March 29, 2021.

A recent TRAC report concluded that even if President Joe Biden’s administration shut down immigration law enforcement altogether, “it would still take more than Biden’s entire first term assuming rates of completion of cases before the pandemic for cases currently in the active backlog be completed. “

Judges at the border

Under former President Donald Trump, additional immigration judges were hired. Even so, the backlog of cases grew dramatically during Trump’s tenure.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration, like the Obama administration that preceded it, has dispatched immigration judges to courts near the US-Mexico border, Marks noted.

“Prioritizing sending judges to border courts ended up leaving our domestic courts underutilized and unable to deal with cases that were pending in the system for long periods of time,” she said.

To add to the congestion, a 2018 directive from then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reopen hundreds of thousands of immigration cases that courts had previously closed and limit judges’ discretion to close cases futures.

Staffing and independence of the courts

U.S. lawmakers on both sides have long advocated for expanded immigration courts to reduce the backlog. Meanwhile, immigration judges, backed by dozens of immigrant and human rights groups, call on Congress to pass legislation making the immigration justice system an independent body isolated from the immigration program of any given jurisdiction.

“Our organization has long advocated that the immigration justice system be removed from the Department of Justice and restructured, like Section 1 [federal] tax courts, ”Marks said.

Aaron Hall, an immigration lawyer in Denver, Colo., Said the immigration court system is currently subject to the whims of the party that controls the executive branch. But he added that making the courts independent was not enough.

“We still have 1.3 million people in the system,” he said. “There is no way both to follow due process and to bring all these cases to a conclusion in a timely manner. The resolution must be immigration reform.

“It is better to have an independent immigration justice system than [the courts] in the Department of Justice, but what really needs to change is our [immigration] law, ”Hall added.

While the White House Biden has criticized Trump’s handling of immigration matters, the new administration has yet to announce concrete steps to reform the immigration justice system or take a stand on calls to make it independent from the Ministry of Justice.

