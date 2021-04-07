2 Pure partner with Nuun for UK and Ireland distribution





2pure has announced an exclusive partnership with Nuun for distribution in the UK and Ireland.

Nuun CEO Kevin Rutherford said: We were thrilled to join forces with 2pure to expand our influence in the UK and Ireland and create more atmosphere through better hydration.

George Bowie, founder of 2pure, said: It is a real privilege to have the opportunity to work with the brand, as we have always admired Nuun for the pioneering work of developing the hydration category. We are excited about the challenges that educate consumers about the benefits of Nuun and drive demand to improve hydration and well-being in sports as well as in everyday life.

The 2pures multi-channel distribution model across Cycle, Run, Outdoor, Grocery and Pharmacy provides expertise and relationships to continue Nuun’s mission.

Starting as one of the first companies to separate electrolyte substitutes from carbohydrates, Nuun has become a key product for more and more people in the UK. 2pure is excited to expand its UK product offering and growth into new markets, including providing a direct platform for UK consumers that will launch in May 2021.

2pure will now contact all Nuun Stockists to provide support during the deployment transition. For trade inquiries and becoming a Stockist, contact our sales team at [email protected] or call 0131449 4147.

