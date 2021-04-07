US military cites growing risk of Chinese decision against Taiwan





WASHINGTON The U.S. military warns that China is likely to speed up its timeline to take control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the main source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for Potentially catastrophic United States. -The war in China.

The concern over Taiwan comes as China uses a new force after years of military build-up. It has become more aggressive with Taiwan and more assertive in sovereignty disputes in the South China Sea. Beijing has also become more confrontational with Washington; Senior Chinese officials exchanged sharp and unusually public beards with Secretary of State Antony Blinken during talks in Alaska last month.

A military move against Taiwan, however, would be a test of American support for the island that Beijing sees as a separatist province. For the Biden administration, this could present the choice of abandoning a friendly, democratic entity or risking what could become all-out war for a cause that is not on the radar of most Americans. The United States has long been committed to helping Taiwan defend itself, but it has deliberately left uncertain how far it will go in response to a Chinese attack.

This build-up of concerns aligns with administrations’ view that China is a frontline challenge for the United States and that more needs to be done quickly militarily, diplomatically and in other ways to deter Beijing as it seeks to supplant the United States as the predominant power in Asia. . Some US military leaders see Taiwan as the most immediate flashpoint.

We have indications that the risks are actually increasing, ”Admiral Philip Davidson, the top US military commander in the Asia-Pacific region, told a Senate panel last month, referring to a Chinese military movement in Taiwan. .

The threat is evident in this decade, in fact, over the next six years, Davidson said.

Days later, Davidson’s expected successor, Adm. John Aquilino, refused to go back on the six-year deadline, but told senators during his confirmation hearing: “In my opinion, this problem is much closer to us than most think.

Officials in the Biden administration have spoken less clearly, but stress the intention to deepen ties with Taiwan, prompting warnings from Beijing against outside interference in what it sees as a domestic matter.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Wednesday that the military threat to his country was increasing and, although he said it was not yet particularly alarming, the Chinese military has led over the two what he called real combat exercises in recent years. to the island.

We are ready to defend ourselves, that’s without any questions, Wu told reporters. We will fight a war if we have to fight a war, and if we have to defend ourselves until the last day, then we will defend ourselves until the last day.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calls China a threat to the United States, and the military is adjusting accordingly. The Marine Corps, for example, is reshaping itself with China and Russia in mind after two decades of ground combat against extremists in the Middle East.

Few of the aspects of China’s military modernization have failed to piss off the US military. Admiral Charles Richard, who as head of US Strategic Command is responsible for US nuclear forces, wrote in a recent essay that China is poised to be a strategic peer of the United States. He said China’s nuclear weapons stockpile is expected to double, or even triple or quadruple “in the next 10 years, although this is beyond the official Pentagon opinion that the stock will at least double during this period.

However, Taiwan is considered the most pressing problem.

US officials have noted the actions of the People’s Liberation Army which appear designed to shake Taiwan. For example, Chinese air incursions, including flight around the island, are an almost daily occurrence, serving to announce the threat, exhaust Taiwanese pilots and planes, and learn more about the capabilities of the Taiwans.

Chinese officials mocked Davidson’s comments to Taiwan. Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Ren Guoqiang urged Washington to abandon zero peace thinking and do more to build mutual trust and stability. He said attempts by outside forces to use Taiwan in an attempt to restrict China, or the use by Taiwan independence forces to use military means to gain independence, are all dead ends.

The implications of a Chinese military movement against Taiwan and its 23 million people are so deep and potentially serious that Beijing and Washington have long managed a fragile Taiwanese political autonomy that prevents control of Beijing but ends before formal independence. .

Predictions about when China might decide to try to coerce Taiwan into reuniting with the mainland have varied for a long time, and there is no uniform view in the United States. Larry Diamond, a senior researcher at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, said last week that he doubts the Chinese leadership is ready to force the issue.

I don’t think it’s going to be soon, he said.

The Trump administration has taken a series of steps to demonstrate a stronger commitment to Taiwan, including sending a cabinet member to Taipei last year, making him the top U.S. official to visit the island since. that official diplomatic relations were severed in 1979 out of respect for China. . The Biden administration has said it wants to cooperate with China to the extent possible, but has expressed objections to a wide range of Chinese actions.

Last week, U.S. Ambassador to the Pacific island nation of Palau, John Hennessey-Niland, became the first serving U.S. Ambassador to visit Taiwan since Washington cut ties with Taipei in favor of Beijing.

China is frequently the target of criticism in Congress. Concerns about tackling its growing military might are reflected in the adoption of the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, funded at $ 2.2 billion for 2021. Davidson wants her to support, among other initiatives, the in place of a better air defense system to protect the American territory of Guam against Chinese missiles. and the preservation of US military dominance in the region.

Representative Adam Smith, a Democrat from Washington and chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, is skeptical of the military’s fixation on domination.

Considering the way the world operates now, having a dominant country is just unrealistic, he said in a recent online forum sponsored by Meridian, a center for non-partisan diplomacy. He said the US military can maintain enough force, in partnership with its allies, to send the message: China, don’t invade Taiwan because the price you’re going to pay is not worth it.

Associated Press writer Ken Moritsugu in Beijing, AP writer Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, and AP diplomatic writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

